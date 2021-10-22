At 21, I was scared of fatherhood -Wizkid

Wizkid, the award-winning singer, says he was scared and confused when he had Boluwatife, his first child, at 21. The 31-year-old Grammy winner spoke in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, where he reflected on his music career and collaboration with Damian Marley, Jamaican singer, for ‘Blessed’, a track off ‘Made in Lagos’ album. In 2011, Wizkid and Shola Ogudu, his first baby mama, had welcomed B o l u – watife. During the interview, the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner said he felt so lost when he became a father at the age, adding that “I wasn’t sure I was ready to be one”. “Fatherhood changed me, man. It’s like everything he said and more. When I had my first child, I was 21. I’ll never forget. I felt so lost, ’cause I wasn’t sure I was ready to be a father at that point,” he said.

“I was scared I wasn’t going to be a good father to my kids ’cause I [was] still a baby. I was so confused. I remember after I had my child, it just changed everything, man. I started seeing my life different.” Wizkid added that fatherhood inspired him to venture into business to enable him to cater for his family at the time. “I literally started putting my business together after I had my kid. It just made me [think], ‘Oh, wow. Another life is here that I have to care for. That’s my responsibility,” he added. “So he really changed my life, man, and I called him Boluwatife: ‘As God wishes.’ That was a big blessing to my life. Fatherhood changed me forever.”

