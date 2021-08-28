At 30, I was broke, living with my mom –IrokoTV boss, Jason Njoku

Jason Njoku, the chief executive officer of IrokoTV, says he had nothing at the age of 30 and was living with his mother at the time. The entrepreneur was recently reflecting on the pressure those who are of similar age group go through in pursuit of success in life. According to him, such pressure to succeed among those less than the age of 30 is unnecessary, as he advised them to remain focused on their goals and not give in to such pressure. According to the IrokoTV boss, when he was in the same age range, he had neither a girlfriend nor assets. The father of three also said all he had was a fairly used desktop computer and his IrokoTV project which he was working on. Njoku added that in spite of his condition at the time, he was not perturbed or under intense pressure to succeed as obtainable among contemporary youths below the age of 30.
