At 31, Anambra finds solution with Soludo

I am writing these words with deep sense of appreciation to all our past and current leaders and the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), the party that has presided over the affairs of the state in the past sixteen years.

As we celebrate the 31st Anniversary of the creation of Anambra State, I note with pride that the progress that followed the creation of the state has been achieved through the efforts of generations of leaders. I salute them all. But, if someone asked me what I consider the greatest achievement of the state in the past thirty-one years:

The election of Professor Charles Soludo as governor, I would say is the best that has happened to the state. Soludo was elected governor in a difficult time; at a time the state is in grief as a result of insecurity, economic hardship, infrastructural deficit and social dysfunction.

Rather than throw up his hands in the air or be overwhelmed by the challenges, he rolled up the sleeves of his trademark akwete, dressed in his jeans, sneakers and went straight to confront the problems, bursting old myths and providing solutions to seemingly intractable problems.

Soludo came into the office prepared to walk the talk! He isn’t your everyday politician that will discard their campaign manifesto once they get into office. For him, his promise is a contract with the people who hired him for the job he applied for.

From the hour he was sworn-in and soon after his inaugural speech which was like drawing the blue print of Anambra golden future, it has been work, work and work. To achieve his disruptive agenda, he carefully headhunted quality talents that will easily mainstream his policies to the grassroots.

The day he called on me to join his team, he told me how bleak things are but quickly reminded me that ours is not to complain but to find solutions like his name implies “Solution is Here”. He told me about his mission to build a secure, peaceful, prosperous and liveable Anambra.

He told me this invitation to serve isn’t just about the moment, but about building the future. The opportunity to serve was what I have longed for and I am happy to be part of his disruptive team of exceptional technocrats blessed with tremendous talents and insights.

After my tour of duty, I hope to look back in fulfilment that I was part of the history unfolding in the light of the nation. At this juncture, it’s important to go down memory lane to relieve how the state came to be. General Murtala Ramat Mohammed first created Anambra State in 1976 from the East Central State with Enugu as its capital.

On August 31st, 1991 the President Ibrahim Babangida regime created the new state of Anambra with its capital in Awka. The new Anambra was rightly christened – the ‘Light of the Nation’.

The indigenous ethnic groups in Anambra State are the Igbo (98% of the population) and a small population of Igala (2% of the population), who live mainly in the north-western part of the state. Anambra is Nigeria’s eighth-most populous state and second-most densely populated state in Nigeria. The state is rich in natural gas, crude oil, bauxite, and ceramic. It has almost 100 percent arable soil.

Anambra State has many other resources in terms of agro-based activities such as fisheries and farming, as well as land cultivated for pasturing and animal husbandry. Anambra has the lowest poverty rate in Nigeria. In the year 2006, a foundationlaying ceremony for the first Nigerian private oil refinery, Orient Petroleum Refinery (OPR), was made at Aguleri area.

The Orient Petroleum Resource Ltd, (OPRL) owners of OPR, was licensed in June 2002, by the Federal Government to construct a private refinery with a capacity of 55,000 barrels per day (~7,500 t/d).

An indigenous company, Nails and Stanley Ltd, was to establish a gas plant at Umueje in Ayamelum Local Government Area to support economic activities in the oil and gas industry in the state. Anambra is also known for its leadership in education, science and technology.

The literacy rate in the state is relatively high. The state is the home of literally giants and scholars like Professor Chinua Achebe, Arthur Nwankwo, Cyprian Ekwensi, Chimamanda Adichie, Prof. Dora Akunyili, Pius Okigbo, Professor Chike Obi and Philip Emegwai etc.

The state also produced political icons like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the first president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr Alex Ekwueme, the first Executive Vice President of Nigeria, Dr Chuba Okadigbo, and Nwafor Orizu. Business moguls like Sir Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu, Chief Cletus Ibeto, Prince Arthur Eze, Chief Patrick Chidolue, Sir Emeka Offor, Allen Onyema, Obi Cubana, etc. are also from the state.

These names are not exhaustive but too few to compare with the plethora of the state indigenes making impacts in the commercial, educational, medical and of course several other industries.

At 31 years Anambra has made solid progress, unwavering impact and much to brag about. As proud indigenes, we can beat our chests and proclaim loud and clear that we have come of age! It has not been all roses and beautiful love stories.

Of course, we have had our dark moments and experienced the usual motions of growth and despair; rising and falling, but as heirs and heiresses to the light of the nation, we have kept hope alive. Even though our collective essence, and the will to succeed may be challenging, our desire to be a glorious state furnaced and shaped in faith and ready to appropriate the manifold blessings of the Almighty remains resolute and irrevocable. God bless Anambra! All things work for good to those who love God.

It’s no coincidence that the 31st year anniversary of the state coincided with the ordination of Cardinal Peter Ebele Okpaleke – the second Catholic Cardinal from the state after Cardinal Francis Arinze. As we celebrate our 31st Anniversary, let me once again emphatically state here that the fundamentals of our growth are rock-solid.

The tail wind of our development is blowing enchantingly and assuredly behind our back, guiding the navigational aids of our collective flight to becoming truly the Light of the Nation. To this, we give thanks to GOD whose mercies and blessings have never departed from us and will never depart, because we trust in Him.

From a state that was essentially a geographical boondock, where Awka, the capital city was essentially a glorified village filled with dusty streets, our profile has been so wholesomely raised to a point and place where we are seen today among Nigeria’s best kept secrets.

Mr. Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo has assured that much sooner than later, the dusty streets will give way to beautifully manicured boulevards and modern road networks. The potholes that dot our roads will give way.

The landscapes will turn green and clean. Wastes are being evacuated. Values are changing and commitment to leadership and good governance renewed. On behalf of grateful citizens, I say thank you Mr. Governor for your inspiring leadership and immense capacity. With Soludo, things are changing and solutions are being provided.

The state is surging and the people are enthusiastic. I urge Mr. Governor to continue the good works in the state as we are already feeling the impact of his precision and dedication to dexterous development. With the steady and impactful works ongoing in major areas of the state, Anambra will remain a force to reckon with in the south east, Nigeria and the world at large.

After embarking on due consultations with relevant stakeholders, the state government is poised to revamp the tax system so that people will get value for their taxes.

Against this backdrop, all government levies’ and taxes’ collection must now be done digitally with electronic receipts issued. Enforcement has commenced with electronic stickers – a quick response which will employ the use of USSD fully deployed.

As we celebrate Anambra at 31, we must be conscious of moving forward as contained in our state anthem “forward ever, backward never”. Anambra will never regress on peace and security, we will never go backward on securing the future for our children, and turning our youths into productive and resourceful citizens.

We must see ourselves as one and we must see building a safe, prosperous and liveable homeland as a duty for all.

God Bless Anambra – the Light of the Nation.

