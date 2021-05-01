Arts & Entertainments

At 6, they said I’m pregnant, little girl shares sad story

The sad story of a little girl who was tagged “pregnant” by community members has gone viral on social media. According to her mother, who debunked the speculation, her six-year-old daughter, has a disease which made her stomach to swell, but community members keep saying she’s pregnant.

In a viral video shared on viral Facebook page, Afrimax, on Thursday, her mother said: “She’s just six years old but after seeing my daughter, people would conclude that she’s pregnant. But that’s not the case. She has a disorder that is slowly killing her.” According to the mother, the little girl had started her nursery school, but one day she came back complaining about her stomach. “We thought it was diarrhea but she was experiencing too much pain that will not even allow her sleep. This made her drop out of school.

Her father abandoned us in such difficult situation. After seeing his daughter’s situation turning from bad to worse yet he could not afford daily medication, he woke up one day as if he was going to work and he never came back. He left us struggling. Her stomach problem and size has hindered her from interacting with other children.”

