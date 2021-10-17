At 64, Erumena finally finds her man, brings joy to Amata clan

She hails from the famous Amata family of Warri, Delta State. For her 64-years on earth, she has never been married for once. But last week, Erumena, a sister to famous actor, Fred Amata of the Amata clan made headlines when she walked down the aisle with her heartthrob, a medical doctor. She was as ecstatic as her brother Fred, who posted his joy online. Erumena said she was written off by naysayers, who believed she cannot get married.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, Erumena said that people told her she is just way above a woman any man would be interested in.

She added that people told her that even if a man comes calling, the person will be shorter in height or she will be 10 years older than the man.

According to her, God did it for her and put many people to shame. She revealed that her heartthrob is not only taller than she is, he is also way older.

According to her, every year, she always told herself that she would spend the year’s December in her husband’s house.

The woman stated that the most painful thing was that the child that was delivered in her presence grew up to get married and even had a kid of her own.

Erumena said that her over-moralised lifestyle affected her as she was always trying to be perfect.

On her wedding day, she stated that she could not call her friends bridesmaids or flower girls because some of them are way older than she is. She called them maids of honour instead.

Erumena’s husband is a widower whose wife died 10 years ago and has a kid who is a medical doctor.

In an online post, she had prompted her followers with a cryptic message, saying that God told her: “Erumena, I need you to be excited again because this year will be your year. The past year gave you a hard time but you stayed strong through it. Keep your faith in me. All your effort and hard work will come to fruition soon.”

For Fred Amata, it was a thing of unquantifiable joy. In an Instagram post, the filmmaker to celebrated his sister.

The filmmaker said that his sister grew up in a strict environment and eventually became an example of steadfastness and commitment, adding that she was ridiculed after she approached 40 unmarried.

He wrote: “ The Almighty Continues to show His Beauty and Awesomeness with Cause for Celebration. My big Sister Mena’ s is a testimony of faith. Named Erumena meaning ,“This is My Beauty”. Sister Mena grew up in a strict environment of high morality. She would develop to become an example of steadfastness and commitment.

But Morality and the emerging social environment can be challenging for soon her peers young maidens one after the other all got married. Sister Mena finds herself approaching her 40s single unmarried staked against mountains of seeming impossibilities and ridiculed.

“You too old, you can no longer marry. You, too tall you will marry a short man. You too old even if you find a man, you would be older than him. Give what God gave you to Man oh, before you give it to worms Yes Ridiculed for her steadfastness and tenacity holding on to her convictions. And so it would continue. Year after year from 30s to 40s to Fifties…

And The ridicule became torment. But she persevered. By the time She turned 60… We had all given up. But this Saturday 9th October 2021, the sound of celebration, a convenant with the Almighty Kept. A manifestation of the awesomeness of the most high God.”

