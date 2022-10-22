At 80, Lagos Airport Hotel celebrates, with sight on international partnership

It is celebration time and Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, is rolling out the drums and the red carpet in commemoration of its 80th anniversary. Having come this far as an indigenous hotel and outlived many hotels that came on stream same time as it did and after it as well and still maintaining its leading position as one of the choice hotels in the commercial city of Lagos, it is something to toast to. Aware of this outstanding feat, the management of the hotel is celebrating in a big way its successes in the last eight decades. This is even as it is also taking measured steps to secure its future by embarking on developments that would further cement its place in history and ensure that it consolidates on its successes while breaking new grounds as well. Speaking to selected media during the week, in the company of hotel’s 80th Anniversary Planning Committee Chairman and Board Member; Prince Olabisi Adesina; Mrs. Folashade Awe, acting general manager of the hotel; Victor Ayetoro, head, branding and communication, Odu’a investment company Limited and Ade Sunmoni, acting head of business development/ corporate affairs of the hotel; on its historic anniversary events, which commenced yesterday with a Jumat Service spanning October 25, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the hotel, Princess Olufunnke Olugboji, disclosed that as part of its consolidation plan, the hotel is exploring both national and international investors, with its sight on signing interna-tional management brand, to take the hotel to another height of greatness.

Rich and enduring history

It is heartwarming to note that the hotel, which started in 1942 as a mustard seed has bloomed and come of age, earning the sobriquet of ‘hotelier of distinction’ along the path. This is because it is has journeyed through many rough patches and weathered the storm. The hotel, which is a subsidiary of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, owned by the six South-West states of Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Lagos, started with the brand name of Grand Hotel Lagos, with just five rooms in 1942 while in 1956 it was renamed Ikeja Arms Inn under the ownership and management of Mr. Joseph Harold, a Briton. Following the indigenisation Decree of 1976, it became a wholly owned subsidiary of Odu’a Invest ment Company Limited. Since then the hotel has witnessed rapid growth and established itself as a leading hospitality outfit in Lagos by expanding on its facilities and services as well as market range. Today, the hotel boasts 277 sellable rooms of different categories, ranging from Monarchial, Presidential, Executive Suites, Deluxe, Luxury, and Classic rooms, all stylishly fitted and furnished with modern hospitality amenities for the comfort of guests. Besides, it is top rated for MICE and entertainment, wellness and leisure offerings as well as culinary services. It is run by well structured and professionalised management team, with its board of directors providing policy direction.

Hotel of choice, devoted to serving generations of guests

Speaking on the road it has thread this 80 years, Olugboji said; ‘‘To the Glory of God, the Lagos Airport Hotel Limited, Hotelier of Distinction since 1942, has weathered the storm and remains standing despite all odds, even when all its contemporaries have gone into extinction. It has remained the hotel of choice serving generations through professionalism, personalised services, accessible location, security as well as courteous and friendly staff which make the hotel a perfect home away from home. ‘‘The Lagos Airport Hotel is continually making guests’ satisfaction its priority. The Management is ever willing to upgrade the Hotel’s facilities, improve service delivery and make sure that repeat patronage from our valued guests is guaranteed, while we work assiduously to increase the Hotel’s market share.’’ She further noted that; ‘‘Despite all economic and environmental odds, the hotel is still flourishing and constantly reinventing, and has continued to offer distinct and standard hospitality services to all and sundry.’’

Sustaining power

Olugboji attributes the sustaining power of the hotel over this 80 years to its good management structure, noting that; ‘‘We have had solid management team, starting from the owners, Odu’a Investment Limited. There has been efficient and supporting management that has helped us to stand on our feet even when things were difficult. Having round pegs in a round hole, I believe that is what has sustained us.’’ She also commended the owner states for their support especially in appointing technocrats to the board and not interfering with the affairs of the board and the hotel. ‘‘The owner states, that is, Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Lagos states, have appointed a crop of technocrats with vast experiences in business management to the board of Odu’a. They are doing everything possible to ensure the turn-around of the fortune of the conglomerate through sustainable returns to stakeholders by enhancing the legacy for future generations,’’ she disclosed.

Walking into the future

in measured steps Having operated as an independent brand over the years, going forward, she disclosed that the future of the hotel is in exploring national and international investors to expand its offerings in the market place. ‘‘We are going international to be able to attract more patronage,’’ she noted. Explaining that; ‘‘Odu’a Investment Company Limited is working hard to put the hotel on the international pedestrian to partner with investors and international brands alongside the hotels within the group.’’ With Premier Hotel, Ibadan, one of the hotels under the Odu’a Investment Company Limited, now fully under an international brand, she disclosed that; ‘‘Lagos Airport Hotel is the next on the line to go international. In the next few months this will happen as we are in talks with some international brands to partner with the board to manage the hotel.’’

Greatest achievement

For the chairperson of the board, the greatest achievement of the hotet ; ‘‘Is that we have not recorded any adverse event despite the many guests and personnel of the hotel as well as the high level of its facilities and numerous services.’’ Not even during the era of COVID-19 in 2019 when the hotel as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) devoted one of the wings of the hotel, Independent Hall, for use by the Lagos State government to house and care for its medical personnel, including doctors and nurses, that were part of the management team of COVID-19 cases. Also, the hotel extended its humanitarian services to its personnel by providing them with enough palliatives and other incentives to help cushion the effect of the pandemic pending when it resumed its operations.

Activities lined up for the anniversary

A number of activities have been lined up for the one-week long celebration, which started with a Jumat Service on October 21 at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, Alausa; October 22 – free medical services for the hotel staff, guests and the public, novelty match between the hotel and Eko Hotels and Suites staff, followed by entertainment at the hotel’s poolside; October 23 – a Thanksgiving Service at the Archbishop Vinning Memorial Cathedral Church, GRA Ikeja and entertainment at the hotel’s poolside; and October 25 – Anniversary Lecture titled; Culture, Tourism, and Hospitality as Agents of Economic Growth in the South West Region, to be delivered by the President of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, Mr. Taiwo Owokalade, with the state governors of the owner states in attendance.

