‘At 80, Lagos Airport Hotel still impacting hospitality business

The Chairperson, Board of Directors, Lagos Airport Hotel, Princess Olufunnke Olugboji, has described the hotel as one of the greatest legacies of the founders of the Yoruba race and owners of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, owners of the hotel, noting that it has made significant impact in the Nigerian hospitality market.

Olugboji made this known yesterday during her opening remarks at the event held in Lagos to commemorate its 80th anniversary celebration. Opened for business in 1942 with just five rooms, she said that it is a thing of joy to know that the hotel is still existing and waxing stronger in the market whereas many others that started long before or after it, have exited the scene.

According to her; ‘‘The sun is still showing its face at 80 and what better way is there to rejoice in the sunlight than to enjoy together and celebrate the Lagos Airport Hotel, with thanks to the Almighty God. Many hotels have come and gone. Many businesses and their owners are already forgotten.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...