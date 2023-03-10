At 89, Otunba Balogun Lives for Others

Good men, they say, hardly live for themselves. Their stories are never told with hisses in disillusionment, but rather intense interest, for the many positive morals they present to the larger society. So are the testimonies of Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, (CON), the Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians, an archetype of divine favour, founder of the FCMB Group and an apostle of humanitarianism who has constantly demonstrated in different ways and at all times, his total surrender to serving God and humanity.

“I am a child of God, and the good Lord has been kind to me. Whatever you see in me now is a divine gift. So why do I have to hold back in good deeds,” Otunba Balogun, in a reflection stated this while giving insight into why he uplifts individuals, institutions and communities.

He is that rare breed Nigerian synonymous with good works, excellence, panache, humanitarianism, and philanthropy, who graciously deploys personally earned fortune to assist others in need, be they individuals or institutions. This season is another opportunity to commemorate his birthday, a very instructive occasion, far beyond the merriments that usually flow across the land, in different shapes and forms, to appreciate and thank the Almighty for all He has done in the life of a man, who holds his creator in utmost adoration. It avails the opportunity not only to felicitate with him but also to use the intriguing phases of his successful life, to wit his ever-flowing rivers of humanitarianism, to impact lives, teach principles, shape generations, and indeed inspire others.

A man who founded, nurtured, and sustained hugely successful organisations in our kind of clime qualifies for a study, for as it is commonly said, in every success, there is a story, and in every story, a moral. The Hallmarks of Labour Foundation (HLF) recently wrote: “We are pleased to inform you that Otunba Olasubomi Balogun has emerged as Winner of the HLF Role Model Award for Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Corporate Governance. His selection is in recognition of his leadership and outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship and corporate governance which set him apart as a Great Nigerian Role Model”.

The HLF award memorialised some of his values – hard work, determination, perseverance, integrity, courage, and kindness. Without a doubt, Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun would have lost count of the honours and awards from within and outside Nigeria celebrating this legend. As far back as 1994, he had become the holder of the title of Cavaliere dell’Ordine Al merito della Republica Italiana (Knight of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Italy), conferred on him by the Italian President.

He holds several revered traditional and cultural titles in recognition and appreciation of the number of lives touched and transformed, not minding religious and ethnic divisions. They include Otunba Tunwase, the Olori Omo-Oba of Ijebu, Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians, the Baba Oba of Ijebu-Ife and the Asalu-Oba of Ijebu Mushin and many others from other parts of Nigeria. The Federal Government also decorated him with the high honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON). Baba, as he is fondly called, is a national treasure whose influence and good deeds extend beyond the shores of Nigeria. And there is no better moment to celebrate the life of an African visionary, entrepreneurial model, and astute banker (The Grand Master of Nigeria’s financial services sector), than the occasion of his 89th birthday.

Born on 9th March 1934 at Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Otunba (Dr) Michael Olasubomi Balogun attended several schools, including Igbobi College, Yaba Lagos, before heading to England, to study Law at the London School of Economics. Armed with the requisite qualifications, he returned to Nigeria and joined the Ministry of Justice, Western Region, as a Crown Counsel and Parliamentary Counsel in the Federal Ministry of Justice. He later moved to the Nigerian Industrial Development Bank (NIDB), where he advocated the establishment of a merchant bank. He joined that same subsidiary of NIDB, ICON securities, in 1973. Other major moves of his illustrious banking career include ICON Ltd and City Securities before he later applied for a merchant banking license that birthed First City Merchant Bank. Of the institutions and businesses that require the most and the best in setting up, a bank naturally comes first, requiring a concert of ideas from persons of diverse professional callings. Hence they are usually set up by groups of investors, not so in the case of FCMB, which is solely the idea of Otunba Balogun. Not just that he set it up, but he imbued it with a culture of excellence that has endured over time. To his credit, he was the first to create a special dining room for bank employees and insisted they wear dark and conservative suits. And he also introduced the elegant, memorable, likeable, and relatable bank architectural model synonymous with the average FCMB branch, now widely adopted in different iterations by banks in the country.

