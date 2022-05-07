At 90, my wish is for Nigeria to break into many viable countries – Solomon Uwaifo

Background

Solomon Omorodion Uwaifo, born on May 7, 1932, a trained Electrical Engineer, an Eisenhower Fellow, author and social critic as well as the co-winner of NLNG Literary Award in 2002, is 90 years old today. Although he had a humble beginning growing up in Benin City, Edo State, he had a good start in life; started primary school in 1939, but that smooth ride was almost truncated following the divorce of his parents in 1943, which had a traumatic effect on him as he was forced to become a home keeper, going to the bush to fetch firewood, cooking and looking after his younger brother and himself at a very tender age.

According to him: ‘‘I used to be the brightest in class then suddenly my mother left my father, wondering what will become of me.’’ It got worse to the extent that he retrogressed from the top of his class to the rear and dropped out of school for two months. He however managed to finish school in 1946 and earned Standard Six Certificate.

To eke a living without any parental support, he resorted to all sorts of jobs that came his way, such as becoming a photographer, proofreader and apprentice driver. But later fate was kind to him as through sheer luck and determination, he gained admission to former Yaba Technical Institute now Yaba College of Technology in 1950 and was employed by then Electricity Corporation of Nigeria (ECN) after graduation, with distinction in 1954.

A few years later he earned a Federal Government scholarship to study Electrical Engineering in the United Kingdom in 1958 and returned to ECN after his studies, where he retired in 1975 as the regional manager of Kaduna District. As he marks 90 years today with a low-key celebration, he reflects on his journey through the years. ‘‘I can tell you that life was tough for me at the beginning, howev- er things h a v e been better since I became an Engineer,’’ he said on a joyous note.

How do you feel at 90?

Well, it is kind of strange. I feel like I have always felt but obviously one know that one is getting older. But thank God that I am able to move around. My thought or thinking process is not impaired in anyway. I hope that I will continue to feel this way. I feel strong.

What are some of the things that you reflect on today that give you joy at 90?

Certainly it is interesting to be a nonagenarian, to be 90 years old and to be classified as an elder. I am not sure that there is anything to it. It is just an age. I probably will feel different if I was not a Nigerian but as a Nigerian it is quite unfortunate, a depressing time to see that one has lived in peace during the colonial period and to now find that when you have your own people in government you would have thought that things would get better, but over 60 years now, we have gone from bad to worse. That aspect is totally depressing.

What are some of the routines that you maintain on a daily basis that keep you this healthy, strong and active?

I like to write, I write practically every day and sometimes I put some thoughts in Facebook, and other social platforms including LinkedIn. I have always been a champion of Edo culture and history. I like to write about our ancestors and what they did for us.

You spent you working career in the former Electricity Corporation of Ni- geria (ECN), what are some of the major highlights of your stint there?

The highpoint of my life in ECN was when I was awarded the Eisenhower Fellowship. Again, that was competitive. The assistant general manager competed with me. I was not even a senior engineer at that time. I was lucky. I don’t think it was me, I think it is God that did it for me that I won and I went to the U.S. and spent eight months. That was the year that Nigeria commissioned Kaniji Lake Dam. The idea of that fellowship was for me to study and even practice how marketing in the power industry works, understanding engineering economy and how to help the industry raise money. I came back and my boss who saw me as a rival and not as a colleague thought that my people, Midwest, were trying to use me to take over the commercial department of the ECN. Eventually I was transferred out of the department to Kaduna to head Kaduna District. But at that time I thought I was more important to the ECN than being a district manager because I had learnt something which I had to pass to other engineers and I could only have done that in commercial department but you now ask me to go and become a district manager. In the district management position I didn’t have anybody that I could teach commercial engineering or marketing. So I just said to myself after about six months there that I would leave the ECN.

You just called it quit?

I then went on accumulated vacation for 14 months preparatory to retirement and during the period I built up my firm and within three months of my starting my own firm, I earned salary that was more than what I could have earned in three years and I said to myself ‘why should I return?’ It has been a wonderful experience and I am grateful to God for His mercies. At 90 I’m proud and happy.

How would you describe your years at ECN?

They were harrowing years I would say because you loved your job but others made life miserable for you. People expect you to do the same things they do. Sometimes they brand you as arrogant because you don’t want to do it. Corruption was not my kettle of fish, I never liked it but to God be the glory because at the end of the day I can say that attitude of mine played a very strong part, led me through the right path to get scholarship to go overseas to study.

Despite the harrowing experiences, would you say you had a sense of fulfillment?

If I have to look at it closely there is no way I w o u l d not had been a better engineer if I had remained in the United Kingdom and worked there because here (Nigeria) they kill your initiative. They want you to do things as General Order says. What is engineering if you are not encouraged to use your initiative or to do things better than others before you did? But all the same when I remember most of the things and my major highpoints while in the service, I feel very happy, it is a fulfilled life. I have been quietly useful to a lot of people.

Looking at the situation of the country’s power industry today, you must feel disappointed and sad?

Of course, I feel very sad, that is why I am scaling down my birthday celebration. First of all, I scaled it down from Sheraton Hotel Lagos and said let it be in my compound here. Then again, I said to myself, what is the noise about? With all that is happening in the country and what President Muhammadu Buhari is doing today, I said ‘no, it is not worth it.’ With the collapse of the national grid last month, I came into this industry in 1954 and still there is no headway, the government of Nigeria refuses to listen to reason, I just got very sad and said ‘I am not doing any elaborate thing again.’ So, it makes me feel very sad but the only reason that I am not as sad as I should really be is because we’ve had unreasonable governments all along. They have never listened to any engineering person, they always want to have incompetent people around them. What we see is not really engineering failure. I admit that there are some areas where engineering has let us down but where a government decides to create a culture where you don’t maintain anything, you build but you don’t maintain, you always want to award new contracts. We have distribution lines in this country that are over 70 years old that have never been maintained whereas you are supposed to change the wires and isolators after 40 years at the longest but we don’t.

Is there a chance of ever getting it right?

To be quite honest, there is no chance. This is a useless country, believe me, absolutely useless. Not with these people. Something has to happen; there has to be a break up of this country.

At 90, what do you wish for?

I wish for continued good health and peace to reign for the rest of my life. I hope and pray for that. For Nigeria, I would say I wish them to breakup to make as many viable countries as can be made out of it without sentiments. If you have to go through all the nonsense that we have gone through just because we want to be big I will certainly prefer to be the size of Ghana and be prosperous. There is a sense in being big but you cannot be big if you are not big.

Looking at where you are today from your humble beginnings, what would you attribute your success story to?

If there is God and I strongly suspect there is, He has been very, very helpful to me. All these, the hardship that I talked about; going to the bush to fetch firewood; becoming a home keeper so early in life, I think they taught me resilience and hard work. That resilience, the never say die spirit, has led me through and in a sense, the Spartan life that I live.

