At 97, Madam Salimatu Asabi still a working class mother, great grandmother

It is another Mothering Sunday celebration around the world and in this edition, Sunday Telegraph newspaper’s Body and Soul launched a search for mothers who have not just raised another generation, but have seen it all with their wealth of experience.

Our correspondent spoke with 97 years old Salimatu Asabi who she is elderly, she still plays her role as a mother and hustles day and night to put food on her table. Caterer and relationship expert Agatha Edo to have a feel of what motherhood means to these two generation of women

Madam Salimatu Asabi fondly called Iya Iluoke at Ajibose community where she lives is an epitome of the vibrant old generation mothers. At 97 years old, Iya Iluoke still stands tall with all her senses and strength. One of the things that catches people’s attention about mama is her unwavering strength towards her daily routine of picking firewoods and used plastic bottles.

A business, people on the know say she has been doing for years now. It was this spirit of working that put Iya Iluoke at the top of the list of mothers whose life story should be shared. While going about her daily business, many misunderstand her picking up used bottles as being a destitute.

People rumor that she may have no one to take care of her at old age, hence her working day and night. But their is a general belief that her continuous active nature is the oil that nourishes her remarkable good health.

Seeing her walk, street by street everyday attracts sympathy. Many offer her money just out of cheer generosity, others as act of kindness to the elderly, no matter the reason, mama accepts with prayers on her lips for the giver.

Sitting and chatting with the woman who is almost 100 years old, with the help of an interpreter disclosed that Iya Iluoke have always been an active woman all her life. Back in her early years in Basayin, Kwara State where she hails from, she was a farmer.

“I worked among people that pluck ripe pepper from large farms and we go to town market to sell them,” she said. She was glad to say that as mothers back in those days, they were each other’s pillar in terms of raising their children, taking care of their farm businesses and taking care of their homes.

To mama, going through pregnancy and child birth back in those days was not as difficult as now. She remembered that some of her friends gave birth in the farm while working because most do not experience prolonged labour. Many found it hard to believe in mordern doctors and they ate and drank more local herbs.

Though she can longer remember vividly her motherhood days, she was happy to admit that being a mother is the best gift from God. With her toothless grin, she told our correspondent that she has more than six children. Though she explained she cannot remember how many of her children that are still alive because a few has passed on.

She has many grandchildren and has seen her great great grandchildren which she cannot count. Even though she is elderly, she still plays her role as a mother. She travels on her own to visits some of her children who live in Oshodi, Agege and even Osun State at least once a month. Having lived decades on earth, Iya Iluoke still works day to day like every young Nigerian to keep food on her table. Her present business is to sell used plastic bottles and firewoods.

Mama only understands core Yoruba language but she sure cares about her personal image which may be seen by the public. When our reporter insisted on taking her photos after the brief interview, she insisted in changing into a better looking into and buba.

She took her praying water kettle and washed her hands and legs before saying, ‘I am ready’.

Yes, picking firewoods and used plastic bottles is her source of income but she believes it her private life and Photos of her carrying her goods should not be shared with the public. It will delight many to know that Madam Salimatu Asabi at almost 10 decades on earth, does her house chores herself. The kind of strength and good health everyone in the world prays to have at old age.

Like this: Like Loading...