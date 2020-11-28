At ANJET Tourism Seminar 2020, stakeholders call for digital marketing, tourism ministry

Stakeholders from across the various spectrums of Nigerian tourism industry have made a case for the use of digital marketing given the impact that COVID-19 pandemic has had on the sector and the many digital opportunities that have come to the fore. This is even as they reiterated the call for the bringing back of the tourism ministry scrapped by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, saying that it is only that with a full fledge tourism ministry that appreciable progress can be made in the sector as the experiment so far with it under the Ministry of Information and Culture has not yielded the desired results.

The occasion was the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET) Tourism Seminar 2020 held in Lagos, with the theme: “Tourism and Rural Development” and a sub-theme: “Post Covid-19: Recovery strategies for the tourism and hospitality sector in Nigeria.” The event attracted a number of stakeholders from across the country and government officials at both the state and federal levels. Speaking at the event, the keynote speaker, Dr. Wasiu Babalola, who is the chairman, Institute of Hospitality, UK International chapter, advocated for the creation of a sole ministry of tourism or culture to ensure proper preservation of the nation’s historical and cultural heritage.

Babalola said this was important because attention had been shifted from the tourism sector, which happened to be the greatest employer of labour in the country. He said if a separate ministry of tourism or culture was established, major policies would be created that would facilitate the growth of the sector. While the Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Folarin – Coker, who was represented by NTDC Lagos Office Coordinator, Olurotimi Ayetan, said the industry must adopt new ways of doing business considering the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that tourism business would thrive better by exploring digital technology and other social media platforms to market the sector. He stressed that efforts should be intensi-fied by showcasing tourist attractions digitally to attract visitors.

Coker forward urged the stakeholders to intensify efforts at capacity building and the use of innovative technologies to execute businesses. Another speaker at the event, the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, who was represented by the Lagos Office Coordinator, Mrs. Chinyere Uche-Ibeabuchi, also urged operators to digitalise their operations as many relied on digital connectivity and virtual promotional campaigns to boost tourism recovery. Kangiwa said there was need to diversify into niche product offerings that catered for the circumstances COVID – 19 pandemic presented.

“Embracing digital technological options such as virtual strategies, online offerings to showcase and market destinations and experiences to stimulate demand and address a wider target audience, will be a crucial component of a future tourism recovery strategy for Nigeria. In his presentation, the DG of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, represented by Victor Omoniyi, also stressed the importance of engaging the digital space in marketing tourism. Ikechi Uko, organiser of Akwabba Africa Travel Market, urged the stakeholders to embrace collaboration as to ensure that money flows through the tourism value chains.

He also advised them to adhere strictly to all the health and safety protocols of COVID-19 pandemic to guide against another spike in the country. The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, in her remark commended the tourism writers’ body for organizing the seminar, which she said further expand the discourse in tourism. ‘‘I want to appreciate the leadership of ANJET who did not limit themselves to news reporting alone but also considered it necessary to lend their voices to topical issues as it affects the growth and development of the tourism and hospitality sector in Nigeria.

Earlier in his welcome address, ANJET President, Mr. Omololu Olumuyiwa, said the seminar comes up annually in furtherance of ANJET’s commitment toward developmental journalism, promotion and marketing of Nigeria tourism, which informed the choice of the theme. One of the major highlights of the event was presentation of award of honour to the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) and First Deputy President of Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkereuwem Onung, who was honoured with ANJET Award 2020.

