At book launch, author makes case for reading culture among children

A 17-year-old author of five books, Ijeoma Benita Nwaogu, has bemoaned the poor reading habit and culture, especially among her peers in the country, and called on the younger ones to embrace reading in order to develop writing and reading talents inherent in them. Ijeoma said that rather than staying idle at home watching television or films or staying on social media, they could use such time meaningfully to read or write books. “I want my peers outside there to know that nothing is impossible, though it may seem difficult.

They should keep on striving, whatever the challenges may be, and should they not lose focus,” she added. Ijeoma gave the advice during the public presentation and launching of her three books – ‘Notes From My Heart’; ‘A Twiddle in Kismet (More Than Just a Trust)’; and ‘Dear Diary’ – which took place at St. Jude Catholic Church, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos.

Ijeoma, who wrote her first book when she was five years old, recalled that “writing all started as a competition between myself and sisters at home.” She added, “From there I fell in love and developed great passion for writing and listening and telling stories. I loved to listen to stories when I was a child even before I could read. And, when I was able to read, I started to put words together and write little stories.” With her first book, ‘The Lost Girl’, she said that she was inspired to write the three books because of her worries about the way reading culture is dying among the younger ones.

“I want to through the books show my peers and make the children realise that we still do or engage in useful things,” Ijeoma said. Speaking on the message of one of the books, the young author stated that at times the fault might come from the children, but the parents are to play significant roles in guiding them in order to prevent the problem from happening.

“Therefore, parents should assist the children to address and overcome problems before they happen,” she noted, even as she stressed that parents should encourage and motivate their children to harness their potential. A former student of Dominican College, whose dream is to study Medicine, Ijeoma said the pressure of how to balance school life, home duty and the conflicting literary aspect with science, have been the constraints to her writing. She, however, appealed to the government and Non-governmental organisations to establish book logs and libraries where children could go and engage themselves in reading, and should promote reading culture among the children.

Ijeoma said: “Besides, the government should also promote programmes in schools or churches, among other places, where children could come together to share thoughts and ideas with a view to putting something down which they can bring up to write books. “The government should promote writing and reading programmes and ambition among the children, and not only music and entertainment.” Meanwhile, she urged parents not discourage the children, but to encourage them to incubate the talent in them, saying the children should also be guided to read their book instead of sitting idle and watching television at home.

The book reviewer, Mr. Pelu Awofeso, an author and writer, extolled Ijeoma’s virtues and passion for writing books, saying it is rare as a child to write and publish three books at a go. According to him, ‘A Twiddle in Kismet’ is a play on two families/tribes (Yoruba and Igbo), where the penchant for tribalism was played out to the detriment of the lives of their two children. However, he advised the author to make the title of her books not too difficult, but straightforward for readers to connect with the story angle immediately without having to resort to a dictionary or other people for meaning.

The book reviewer urged Ijeoma not to give up writing despite her dream to study medicine, which might affect her literary passion, saying: “I am impressed and inspired by the young author. She published her first book when she was just five, today she has five books. There is more that the children and younger ones could do to impact their generation positively, like Benita has done.”

