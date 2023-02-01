At Calabar rally, Tinubu insists on return of economic prosperity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has re-echoed his message of economic prosperity to Nigerians at his campaign rallies in Anambra and Cross Rivers States. Speaking in Calabar, capital of Cross Rivers State yesterday, Tinubu said his focus as president would be to create jobs for the teeming unemployed people in Nigeria and take prosperity to every parts of the country. At the Calabar Township Stadium, the APC Presidential candidate thanked the people for their rousing welcome and particularly praise the party leaders and Governor Ben Ayade for uniting the party. He said: “I thank you immensely. God will give you showers of blessings.

“He will bless your family, protect your family, give you joy, defeat your enemy. God will give you happiness. “Your children will be greater than all of us. Since morning, you have been waiting to see and hear what we will say.” Recalling his administration in Lagos State, Tinubu assured the people of Cross Rivers that he would make Nigeria better. He added: “When we took over we said we will change Lagos. We made Lagos functionally great. Do you want prosperity? We bring our party before you.”

