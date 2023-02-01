News

At Calabar rally, Tinubu insists on return of economic prosperity

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has re-echoed his message of economic prosperity to Nigerians at his campaign rallies in Anambra and Cross Rivers States. Speaking in Calabar, capital of Cross Rivers State yesterday, Tinubu said his focus as president would be to create jobs for the teeming unemployed people in Nigeria and take prosperity to every parts of the country. At the Calabar Township Stadium, the APC Presidential candidate thanked the people for their rousing welcome and particularly praise the party leaders and Governor Ben Ayade for uniting the party. He said: “I thank you immensely. God will give you showers of blessings.

“He will bless your family, protect your family, give you joy, defeat your enemy. God will give you happiness. “Your children will be greater than all of us. Since morning, you have been waiting to see and hear what we will say.” Recalling his administration in Lagos State, Tinubu assured the people of Cross Rivers that he would make Nigeria better. He added: “When we took over we said we will change Lagos. We made Lagos functionally great. Do you want prosperity? We bring our party before you.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Trump asks wedding party: ‘Do you miss me yet?’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump turned up at a wedding at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida over the weekend and railed against Joe Biden, China and Iran. The former president hopped on the mic at the ceremony and wasted little time in getting political. He referenced the situation at the border with Mexico and raised yet more […]
News

Kalu condoles with Ndoma-Egba, Ukachukwu over death of wives

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, over the death of his wife, Amaka, in a ghastly motor accident on Thursday. Similarly, Kalu has also condoled with eminent businessman, Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, over the passing of his wife, […]
News

ABDULLAHI A. SULE AT 62: ‘OF LIFE AND BIRTH’

Posted on Author Yakubu Lamai

On July 30, 2019 at the Tony Elumelu Forum, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo remarked that: No matter how young or old we might be, our lives are essentially stories that are being written and revised every day and on the occasion of the Vice Presidents 63rd birthday, Engr Sule described Osinbajo as a dutiful man […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica