At CBAAC lecture, reflections on culture of silence, sexual violence

That there has been a sporadic rise in recent rape cases in Nigeria, is no doubt stating the obvious.

With over 720 rape cases, and several deaths in the last six months, sexual violence which is one of the most pervasive violations of human rights in the world and one of the greatest threats to lasting peace and development, has in recent times in Nigeria, especially since the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, taken an alarming frequency and dimensions.

Equally worrisome is the culture of silence that have until recently trailer such heinous act. It is against this backdrop that the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC) recently held a Public Lecture (Webinar) on ‘Breaking The Jinx: Reflections On The Culture Of Silence And The Rising Wave Of Sexual Violence In Nigeria’.

In her welcome address, the Director, Overseeing the Office of the DG, Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC), Mrs. Osaro Osayande, noted that despite being one of the most pervasive violations of human rights in the world and one of the greatest threats to lasting peace and development, sexual violence is regrettably, one of the least prosecuted crimes in the world. She added that if left unaddressed, sexual violence could pose more serious threats to the peace and security of our Nation.

“This unfortunate phenomenon has wrecked tremendous havoc on our Society. It denigrates the public health and mental well-being of its victims, thereby halting their dreams and aspirations. Often times, resulting in death. “If left unaddressed, sexual violence could pose more serious threats to the peace and security of our Nation. Going by the sporadic rise in recent rape cases in Nigeria, there is no better time for a discourse of this nature.

“According to the Premium Times Newspaper of 15th June, 2020, Nigeria has recorded 717 rape cases, with several deaths in the last six months. This is a grim and sad commentary,” Mrs. Osayande stated. She added that although, with the continuous increase in Media attention (especially on social media) surrounding sexual violence, several victims have bravely opened up to recount their experiences of rapes, sexual harassments, intimidation and assaults. “This has given the campaign against Sexual Violence a focus.

“However, there’s a huge need to also acknowledge the fact that many victims are not ready to disclose their experiences probably due to several factors which includes; societal stigmatization, poor litigation or judicial processes among others.

This is actually the key aspect why the culture of silence should be addressed. “It is on this premise that CBAAC is lending her voice to the course against Sexual Violence and the culture of silence in our society. All hands must be on deck to end these horrible abuses and the impunity that allow this human right violation to thrive.

Stakeholders are urged to join forces on this matter as urgently as possible to advance human rights, and the common values of humanity which are enshrined in the African culture.”

The guest lecturer, Funmi Bammeke, Professor of Sociology, University of Lagos, Nigeria, in her lecture titled Breakibg The Jinx: Reflections On The Culture Of Silence And The Rising Wave Of Sexual Violence In Nigeria, noted that sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) can no longer be ignored. She described as worrisome the increasing wave of sexual violence.

According to her, reports of SGBV have increased globally (Nigeria inclusive) since the outbreak of the Corona Virus. Sexual violence, she stated, include use of force or threat, deceit, coercion etc to manipulate or control a person in a sexual manner; rape; sexual assault; sexual harassment; sexual molestation; child sexual abuse; sexual exploitation; sex trafficking; and sexual slavery.

She also explained that in terms of characteristics, sexual violence is ubiquitous, no haven, no respect for age, gender, ethnicity, marital status, ability or creed, and it is predominantly perpetrated by men against women and girls.

Perpetrators include intimate partners, close friends, family members, neighbours, teachers/guardians, school mates, co-workers/Bosses, strangers and acquaintances.

The erudite scholar averred that SGBV deserves all possible attention. She discussed rape, which she also defined as any harmful act perpetrated against a person’s will based on socially ascribed (i.e. gender) differences between males and females, or any act of violence that results in physical, sexual, or psychological harm or suffering to women, girls, men, and boys, as well as threats of such acts, coercion, or the arbitrary deprivation of liberty(UN, 2006), as a weapon of war, and as a reprehensible tool of oppression.

On cost of sexual violence, she stated that it includes physical injuries, reproductive (gynecological injuries, STIs), mental health (psychological trauma), rate of lifetime depression among rape survivors – 52% compared to 27% among non-victims, stigmatization, loss of self-esteem/confidence.

On culture of silence (Reflections on Yoruba culture) she noted the place of collective pro tection (Early betrothal), norms of voluntary social relations, punishment for rape, compensation, refund of betrothal dowry among others help check sexual violence.

She also explained how fear of stigmatisation, being disbelieved or blamed, ridicule/shame, loss of favour, help or support, economic dependence of the survivor on the aggressor, fear of harm to survivor/family, and lack of knowledge of their rights, ignorance of existing laws, lack of trust in the Criminal Justice System, trivialization of rape, as well as norms of social relations have contributed to culture of silence.

Prof. Bammeke stressed that it is time for action, to break the jinx. She therefore called for declaration of state of emergency, domesticating the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act 2015, the Child Rights Act and other relevant legislations, have dedicated funding for SGBV cases, and expedite cases of SGBV, sustained and intense public enlightenment on: what constitutes gender-based violence/sexual violence/rape, short/long term dangers and implications of sexual and gender based violence (SGBV), myths of sexual violence/rape, negative social norms that promote violence, measures to prevent SGBV (effective socialization including sexuality education, closer monitoring/supervision of children, resuscitation of family values).

She also averred that law enforcement officers, judicial personnel, health personnel and other relevant personnel must be trained to be gender sensitive and understand how to respond to SGBV cases, monitor ing/supervision by trusted adults, negative stereotypes to be deconstructed, inclusion of egalitarian gender norms in school curriculum. She also called support for survivor, including rescue, medical/ psycho social support; and law enforcement agencies/legal personnel economic empowerment.

“Survivor must be encouraged to speak out and bring the perpetrator to book,” she said, adding that sexual violence is an evil wind, and everyone is affected on the long run. Earlier in his address, the Chairman, CBAAC Governing Board, Abom Tony Esu, described sexual violence as a collateral damage to our society, adding that although, it is not a new phenomenon but the rate at which it is increasing is rather alarming.

“The reason for the continual increase may not be far- fetched. It is simply because it is a cheap act, silent and effective, caused by wickedness in the hearts of certain individuals with cruel intentions.

“Acts of sexual violence does not only destroy the physical and mental wellbeing being of its victims, it sows seeds of destruction in the society. Some victims die in the process (as recorded in Nigeria in the last few months), some get infected with sexually-transmitted diseases including HIV/Aids, some face rejections even by their own families and several others get stigmatized by the society at large.

“At the end of the day, perpetrators of Sexual Violence walk around freely because justice is often not served as expected while the victims are left to continue wallowing in shame. This in a way has also impaired the reporting of Sexual Violence cases in Nigeria. Statistics have it that for every two rape cases reported, there are twenty other cases that go unreported.

The cycle has been repeating itself for a long while, thereby encouraging victims to keep quiet about their experiences,” he said. He added that “the culture of silence surrounding the issue of sexual violence has to be broken once and for all.

If serious actions are not taken against acts of Sexual Violence at this point in time, the effects could remain with the victims for the rest of their lives which will in no small way, affect their physical and psychological development.”

