At Edo TownHall, Tinubu says Nigeria’ll make money from gas deposits in the state

The all Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assured the people of Edo State that he will make money for Nigeria and create prosperity for the people of the state by ensuring the development of the gas deposits in the state. Speaking yesterday at the town hall meeting in Benin to APC stakeholders and different trade groups and civil society organisations said under his leadership Nigeria will pipe gas to Europe and compete with Russia. He urged the people of Edo State to take back their state from Peoples Democratic Party by forging unity of purpose. He promised to be a listening president the people of Edo State can rely on. Tinubu said: “Edo, take your state back. First of all let us forge unity. Let’s find the way where they say there is no way. “We must rescue Edo State. I am ready to work with you. Take lantern, go from house to house. Don’t get angry. Anger does not solve problems.

Disappointment is an energiser for me. You Disappoint me, I work harder. You betray me, I don’t get angry, I ignore you. “The reason is because you are not my God and you are not my creator. “My mother taught me if you are sad, I will share your sorrow with you, if you are happy I will rejoice with you. If you are poor I will share the little I have with you.” The APC Presidential candidate charged the Edo State people not to vote for PDP and Atiku Abubakar because the opposition party is not organised and can’t solve problems of the country.

He added: “You see PDP. They are scattered, they don’t know the road. “Atiku does not know how to lie again except falsifying lie upon lie. Atiku cannot hold serious job for Nigeria. “When they were privatising Aluminium Smelter Company at Ikot Abasi and privatising NITEL, I was negotiating Free Trade Zone in China. “I negotiated Lekki Deep Seaport in Singapore and it is Deepest Sea Port now in West Africa. “Edo people are extremely smart. You can do the job. “Count on me at the federal level.”

