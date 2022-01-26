At Emergence exhibition, five artists chart new paradigm

Arts & Entertainments

Towards the end of the 2021 Lagos art season, five artistfriends, under the aegis of Circle of Independent Artists (CIA), held an art exhibition titled “Emergence,” to lend their artistic voices to emergent local and global social issues.

 

The artists, Heymann Ogbemi, Augustus Nweke, Agboge Thomas Oghale, Nnabuogor Azuka and Ogbeta John, have retained an institutional connection as classmates from their days in the Federal Polytechnic Auchi. This reunification exhibition is happening more than 15 years after they graduated from art school, and it underscores a bond cemented in art.

 

Like their different ethnicities, they have unique individual styles, but the influence of the rich artistic tradition of Auchi Art School still holds. By the 1990s, the Auchi Polytechnic had gained a reputation as one of Nigeria’s most important formal art institutions, with many outstanding art graduates like Sam Ovraiti, Olu Ajayi, and others.

 

The Art school, prides itself as a citadel of great colourists, with an equally outstanding tradition in metal works. In 2014, the Auchi Art school had a reunion of its graduates at the department, and for more than three consecutive times annually, the alumni continued to keep in touch with the base that nurtured them. The idea of connecting is still alive among Auchi graduates, and this is the rich background the ‘CIA’ artists have.

 

This exhibition is their first physical meet as a body, postgraduation, although they have always maintained loose contacts online as friends. The Emergence exhibition was an opportunity for the ‘CIA’ members to relive shared moments from the past, and to take on new visions.

 

Most importantly it became a springboard to share their artworks with a wider audience, offered by the Lagos Art Season (a period between late October to mid-December when most art events like ‘Art X Lagos’ and other important events are held in Lagos, Nigeria’s major city for arts and culture).

 

Reading the works at the exhibition, Ogbemi Heyman (Aspiration, Acrylic on canvas, 2010; Treetop Assembly, Acrylic on canvas, 2019) and Augustus Nweke (Solitude, Acrylic on Canvas; Onyinyo, Acrylic on Canvas. 100cm x 130cm, 2021; Untitled, 100cm x 130cm, 2021) through

 

their works, made social commentaries on local and global socio-political as well as issues about racial tensions. Heyman’s shape-shifting forms, which he calls human apes, are used as metaphors and allegories to address issues about corruption and consumption. These allegorical and satirical paintings draw the audience involuntarily to meaning-making and the interrogation of prevailing societal order and issues.

 

On the other hand, Nweke’s work vacillates between the borderlines of naturalism and the abstract. His recent studio explorations have been studying shadows as a creative resource.

 

He believes that shadow makes presence and absence, and this places it on the non-racial and borderless dimension. Shadows are the suggestions of the physicality of  an object, this informs his recent painting of shadows in place of his figurative paintings to react to everyday news and events on racial tensions, police brutality and sexual violence.

 

For Azuka Nnabuogor (Silent Majority, 51 x 51 inches, Acrylic on canvas, 2021; Love is not Enough, 51 x 51 inches, Acrylic on Canvas, 2021), the only member of the group who has ventured out of painting, to welding and wrought iron designs, also presented paintings for the exhibition.

 

His highly textured works ‘Silent majority’ (51 x 51 inches, Acrylic on Canvas, 2021) and ‘Thinking Aloud’ (51 x 51 inches, Acrylic on Canvas, 2021), like the works of Heyman and Nweke show a predilection towards social commentaries. Thomas Agboje (Passion and Rhythm, Acrylic on canvas; Melody Makers, 47.2 x 35.8 inches, Acrylic on canvas) and John Ogbeta (Oni Shekere 70 x 25 inches, mixed media on canvas, 2018; Dinner for Two 70 x 25 inches, mixed media on canvas, 2015), aggregate beauty from nature and the mundane.

 

According to Agboge, his subject matter cuts across life and traditions of people engaged in normal human activities. “Using simple geometric forms allows me to distil my forms without losing their character of vulnerability and strength,” he said. Ogbeta uses found objects gathered from his environment as the font for creating powerfully expressive and decorative forms, which come across as in-between relief and painting.

 

According to Augustine Nweke, a leader of the group, whose works were featured at the Saatchi ‘Gallery London Grads Now 2021’ exhibition, “we hope to harness our creative potentials as a group as well as the opportunities offered by the burgeoning Nigerian art scene.

 

We are looking at the ongoing rise in the global appreciation of African art, to position ourselves between the local and global art exchanges.” Nweke noted that “there is a need to be part of the prevailing intersections between art and artists from Africa and other regions of the world.

Even before the Emergence exhibition, the group with members in Nigeria, UK and USA had been holding virtual meetings intermittently since three years ago. Our virtual meetings became frequent during the 2020 global covid-19 Pandemic.”

 

The ‘Emergence’ exhibition was held between December 12-18, 2021, at the Gemini Arts Gallery, 27/29 King George road, Onikan, Lagos.

Enekwachi (artist and culture writer) writes from Abuja.

 

