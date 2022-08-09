Education

At graduation, Pre-Teens School relishes improved learning, discipline

The management, teachers and pupils of Pre Teens School, Oniwaya Road, Dopemu Agege Lagos, are still relishing the excitement of the school’s 2022 Graduation/ Prize-Giving Day, tagged; “Moving on/Prize-Giving Day,” which was celebrated amid frills and fanfare.

 

The pupils, who were accompanied by their parents and guardians, were dressed in their colourful beautiful attires as they school rolled out the drums to celebrate and thank God for a successful end of the school year.

 

The venue of the ceremony, which was festooned with ribbon of various colours and decoration to add to the glitz of the event that was attended by dignitaries, including parents, teachers and other well-wishers, especially the popular Nigerian Nollywood actor, Mr. Afeez Oyetoro, who grace the ceremony to felicitate with the pupils and their parents, as well as show his support for the school.

 

Pre-Teens School is a British/ Montessori curriculum network of crèche, early childhood education, elementary school and college that focuses on creating opportunities for children to grow and explore their potential.

 

Welcoming guests to the colourful and fun-filled event, the Director of the school, Mrs. Oyekunle Fatimo, said the annual graduation/prize-giving day of the school, is an avenue to bring together the management, teachers, parents and well-wishers to celebrate the achievements of the school and academic attainment of their pupils, as well as to reward the teachers for their commitment and dedication during the school year.

Mrs. Oyekunle, who commended the teachers for the success and proper training of the pupils, said that the learning gains evidenced at Pre Teens School, were as a result of their dedication, commitment and passion for hard work and discipline.

 

“The success that our children have achieved so far shows what Pre Teens School has always believed in, that every child can excel if given the right opportunities, enabling environment for qualitative education, and most importantly supportive teachers, who are at the heart of our mission of delivering a life-changing education to our children and em-    powering them adequately.”

 

Basking in the euphoria of laudable achievements of the school, the Director, however, stated that the school has standard facilities, qualified and experienced teachers, as well as tested administrative team, with modern classrooms and structures that provide the right teaching and learning atmosphere for both the teachers and pupils which foster and create a better environment necessary for attaining qualitative education.

 

While explaining that the school has not a cordial working relationship with the state government as it has not involved in any issues with the government in terms of meeting the requirements, she stressed that the school is “rated high”  because every necessary requirement have been put in place, with classified teaching of the step-bystep model of British curriculum.

 

To entertain their parents and guests, the pupils, who were full of excitement, expressed delighted over the ceremony and trilled them with academic skills, poem recitation, music performance, Zulu dance and choreography, ballet dance, cultural dance, riddles and jokes and games, French play, Pre-Teens news broadcast, debate, creative writing, animation creation which summarised various activities of term and what parents should expect in the next school year.

 

One of the graduating pupils, Ella Okoye, in her valedictory speech thanked their teachers for their good work for the quality training, discipline and for impacting positively on them.

 

Speaking at the event, a parent, Mrs. Chinenye Christian, whose daughter was in the graduating class, said she was happy to have chosen Bridge for her children.

 

“Looking back, I am happy I made the right decision to enrol my children at Pre Teens School because the school ensures that our children are given the best education foundation and are set for a successful future since quality of life is what we always wanted for them,” she added.

 

