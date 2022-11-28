Metro & Crime

At Igbo Day celebration, Sokoto PDP candidate urges support for party

…promises to sustain business-friendly environment

The Sokoto State PDP governorship candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar FCNA has urged the Igbo community in Sokoto to continue to support the PDP and entrust the party with another mandate to consolidate on the successes recorded.

He made the remarks at the 2022 Igbo Day Celebration and Endowment Fund Raising  organised by the Igbo Community in Sokoto as part of activities marking this year’s Igbo day  held at Immigration Command Headquarters.

Umar said with their support and cooperation at the poll next year, the PDP in Sokoto, and Nigeria was prepared to provide more opportunities that will boost their businesses and enhance their living standard.

He said his relationship with the Eze Ndigbo of Sokoto and other prominent Igbo elders had brought more positive development initiatives to the state.

He said the Igbo and other tribal communities in Sokoto state were faring well under the administration of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The Sokoto PDP governorship flagbearer noted the appointment of a member of the resident community as Special Adviser.

He also enjoined all Igbo to keep up the good spirit of oneness and cohesion.

Mallam Umar described the event as an opportunity to reconnect with brothers and sisters that share same root in Nigeria.

“Today is our day, and today is everybody’s day in Sokoto,” he said.

He commended the Igbo in Sokoto for maintaining cordial relationship with other tribes in the state through trade, farming and other day-to-day human endeavors.

On his part, the President General of the Igbo Community in Sokoto State, Chief Donald Chukwu, was full of appreciation as he  highlighted the cordial relationship that had existed between the Igbo community and the good people of Sokoto, which he said made them to feel at home always. He also thanked the invited guests for attending the occasion which featured the display of different Igbo culture and traditions.

The event was attended by the Governor of Sokoto State, represented by the Honourable Commissioner in the Ministry of Information, Aqibu Dalhatu; Deputy PDP Governorship Candidate, Hon Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa; and three Special Advisers – Professor Rabiu Bello Alkali, Hon Nafiu Bello Basakkwace and Hon Shafiq Ibrahim.

It was also attended by Chairman NYCN Sokoto, Yakubu Abubakar; Alhaji Kasimu Ummarun Kwabo; Alhaji Sidi Bello; Alhaji Ibrahim Ubandoma and Yahaya Kure, among others.

 

 

