At Int’l Women’s Day celebration, 35% affirmative action took centre stage

There is no gainsaying that women are an integral part of society due to their immense contribution in all spheres of society. No wonder, the United Nations set aside March 8 every year to celebrate the womenfolk. Also in Nigeria, the then administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo set aside a quota he called 35 per cent affirmative action in the political space to make sure that women are captured so that they can contribute their own quota towards the development of the society. That would have shown that women’s education doesn’t end in the kitchen as it was formally assumed by some persons.

But has 35 per cent affirmative action been achieved? Your guess is as good as mine. That was anyways as a result of some religious and cultural stereotype which has relegated the women folk to the background although in some parts of the country. But even those that felt the women’s voice should be heard are not also giving the women the chance and the opportunity to get close.

All thanks to those men that have supported the womenfolk and the women that have also kept on shouting. Of course, that effort has given the women folk some positions now at both the national, state and local government levels. At least, there are about 19 females in the national assembly now and about five females who are deputy governors in some parts of the country.

The deputy governors are Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire from Lagos State; Yetunde Onanuga from Ogun State; Cecilia Ezeilo from Enugu State; Lady Valerie Ebe from Akwa Ibom State and Ipalibo Gogo Banigo from Rivers State, who incidentally, is the first female Deputy Governor of the state.

Ironically some of these deputy governors have intimidating resumes more than their principals but they are not being heard nor are they allowed to contribute to the leadership work publicly. That is not also enough although because out of 469 members in the national assembly, women cannot get only 19 seats. It does not justify the 35 per cent affirmative action, so the women have to keep on pushing.

Those states have even tried to recognize women even though some of them are just there bearing the toga of her Excellency have tried. A leading women voice once said: “Here in Bayelsa State, are we sure that the position of deputy governor will ever be given to a woman in this state? All thanks to the former Governor Henry Dickson who gave out some vicechairman slots of local government to women then.”

All the eight local government chairmen then were deputised by women even though the men were still on top doing their doings but at least the women were there collecting their salaries and helping their families. Even in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, there are only three women out of 24 members and it has been three slots since the inception of democracy in Bayelsa State.

It is not as if there are no competent women to be given more positions there are but this mentality that she is a woman is the problem. It is not only synonymous to Bayelsa State anyway but the truth of the matter is that more women should be given the opportunity to be in the political circle because of the huge task most of them are carrying. Also, with the recent throwing out of the bill seeking for more women in elective positions in the country, among other bills thrown out, it is not yet Uhuru for the womenfolk in Nigeria.

That is why the theme for this year’s international women’s day is very apt, gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow with a hashtag, break the bias. But can the women break the bias in this religious, political, cultural, psychological entity called Nigeria? That was why Ebiowou Koku Obiyai member representing Yenagoa constituency 2 in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, said: “If you look at the 36 houses of Assembly, we have just 45 persons that are female parliamentarians while we have over nine hundred and ninety-nine members in the House of Assembly.

“So, you can imagine that percentage. Even if you look at the number of senators, we have 19 senators only seven are women. House of reps 360 seats only 13 are women and that is to say that when women’s issues are discussed we will not have a good number to represent us. “Our representation is not adequate at all. Talking about the 35% affirmative action that was domesticated for a start even if we had implemented that both appointed and elective across the board, it would have been wonderful. Unfortunately, we lost it. “My message to Nigerian women is that they should not be deterred.

We have tried and we will continue to push until we get results. We can’t just abandon this project out of anger or frustration. We should continue to push. I also believe that we have some men that are behind us. When we are going into another round of elections, we might be lucky to have more people in our favour. “So any opportunity we have, we should continue to push. If we are breaking the bias, this is one of it. This thing looks like an operation because if you look at the population of Nigeria, the women are even half of the population. “This is a clear bias that we must break and we don’t break it because we have been demoralised.

We break it by continuous pressure and continuous advocacy, continuous talk and request. “We need to have more women in government and in elected positions. We need to have more women at the parliament even as they rejected the extra seats for women, we will keep on pressuring.” Also, Dise Sheila Ogbise, chairman of the gender response initiative in Bayelsa State and one-time chairman of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Bayelsa State, said: “We as women must come together. It is clear that we are not together and that is why we have been like this.

“So, we have to celebrate ourselves. It is time for us to say it is enough sighting a clear example of what happened at the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, we should begin to gear up and tell ourselves that we must occupy positions and seats that we can get at the various places that have been declared vacant for election.

“My charge to women is that we should come together and begin to support ourselves and begin to support as many women that can contest. We should be able to tell them, go on we are supporting you financially. We should support ourselves and celebrate ourselves. “We have a lot of qualities but because we have not tapped into the qualities that we have, that is why we are always at the back. We shouldn’t ask for waivers or reductions. The more we ask for a waiver, the more we will not be valued. “We should also be hardworking and we should do business to make money.

You want to be a politician, you are there waiting for your husband to give you money to buy form and waiting for one man to give you money to buy form.” Elizabeth Egbe, a gender advocate said, “Any society that must be organized and grow and attain the peak must put women in their rightful place. They must recognize women and the important role that women play.

“When they are put in leadership positions and given equal opportunity, they can contribute meaningfully to the development of society in Nigeria. We have been struggling for all these years because we have not given women their rightful place. “I want to use this opportunity to advocate strongly that women should be given space in Nigeria.

In the House of Assembly, National Assembly both at the upper and lower chambers, they should be given 35 per cent affirmative action because you know the system is already bad and for us it’s like we want to go through the normal election it might not just be easy as we think. “It will be heroic for every man in a leadership position to say that women are very important and we want you to make our society better and create special places for us so that women could be properly represented in every sphere of decision making. “And I believe that Nigeria will be better if women are given that opportunity.

Look at every society that has gone ahead of us, especially the developed society, they gave women a lot of opportunities and they are doing well. “Women have been playing that role as good models and good wives and leaders all along. It is time for women to rise up and be interested in community building and family building. “Make your voice heard. Play a vital role at every level you are and let the people know that women are very important. And once you are given that opportunity uses it very well. “Not as rivalry to the men but as a developer and a builder and a complement or somebody that can revolute. Give the men their due respect also doesn’t shout down on them because you have been given a leadership position.”

