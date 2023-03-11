Travel & Tourism

At ITB 2023, UNTWO Secretar y General says tourism always comes back

The Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili has celebrated the resilient and quick recovery nature of tourism, noting that tourism is on track to achieve full recovery this year and ready to deliver on its potential as a pillar of peace and sustainability. He made this disclosure while addressing industry players at the opening section of ITB Berlin 2023, the world leading travel and tourism trade conference and exhibition platform, which held during the week at Messe Berlin exhibition ground in Berlin, Germany. It was the first onsite gathering for the leading tourism trade fair since 2019 when COVID-19 pandemic break. UNWTO data shows that more than twice as many people travelled internationally in January this year as they did at the start of last year. Sounding upbeat as a result of this positive development, Pololikashvili, said that the message is clear, “Tourism always comes back”, and the return of ITB, alongside the recent re-opening of China, is clear proof of renewed confidence in international travel, he further noted.

Pololiksahvili was part of the official inauguration ceremony for ITB 2023 alongside Germany’s Vice-Chancellor, Robert Habeck, Georgian Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili, Berlin Mayor, Franziska Giffey, and public and private sector leaders. While welcoming the positive data, he also stressed that tourism has a “responsibility to grow back better. We must speed up and scale up to a more sustainable and resilient tourism.” Outlining UNWTO’s priorities for the sector, Pololikashvili urged both governments and businesses to recognise the importance of education and training, as well as the crucial role of investment, which he said is the “missing ingredient” for turning plans for greater sustainability and resilience into reality. Following this, he disclosed that, Investment will be the theme for World Tourism Day 2023 to be celebrated on September 27.

Our Reporters

