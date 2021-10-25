Law

At Justice Pedro’s book launch, SanwoOlu assures of judiciary’s independence

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has assured of his administration’s commitment to complete independence of the judiciary.

 

The governor while speaking at the launch of a book tiled, ‘Fundamental Principles of Law Practice and Procedure’ written by a Judge in the state judiciary, Justice Jumoke Olusola Pedro, also promised to rebuild the High Court located in Igbosere which was burnt last year during the EndSARS protest.

 

He described Justice Pedro as a dutiful, hardworking and outstanding Judge of the Lagos State Judiciary and also commended her for finding time to write the book.

 

“Exactly one year ago, a disaster hit Lagos. Icon of our time (Igbosere Court), what we all grew up watching as an edifice in Lagos was brought down. Lagos saw an aftermath of the EndSARS and we were thoroughly devastated.

 

But this is Lagos. Lagos would rise again. Lagos will rise even bigger, bolder and better. “As your Governor, I commit that not only are we going to rebuild the Igbosere Court, we would be building a structure that had 49 court rooms there.

 

 

For us as Lagos State govern ment, we want a Lagos State judiciary that is completely independent and we have the responsibility to continue to ensure that that independence is there”, Sanwo-Olu said.

 

Speaking at the event, Justice Pedro said the book which has about 860 pages and 170 chapters, is a compendium for all judges, lawyers, researchers, students and even laymen who just want to have a feel of what goes on in the court.

