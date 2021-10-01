News

At last, Abiodun signs Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Barely two months after the Ogun State House of Assembly passed the Anti- Open grazing bill, Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday signed the bill into law. The Southern Governors’ Forum at their meeting in Asaba, Delta State, in May directed memberstoinitiatethe law as part of moves to check insecurity in the region.

The forum also gave the governorsaSeptember1deadline to sign the bill into law. However, the state Assembly inJuly passed theAnimal Grazing Regulation and Cattle Ranch Establishment Bill 2020 into law and sent a clean copy of the bill to the governor for his assent.

The bill, titled, “HB No. 045/OG/2021- A Law to Regulate Animal Grazing, Establishment of Cattles Ranches in Designated Grazing Areas of Ogun State and for other Matters incidental thereto and connected therewith”, among other things prohibits open grazing in the state, and puts offenders at the risk of three years jail term.” Signing the bill into law yesterday evening at his Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta office, Abiodun called on the security agencies to swing immediately into action and enforceprovisionsof thelaw.”

Our Reporters

