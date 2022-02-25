At last, Buhari signs Electoral Act Bill, says, ‘It’s gratifying’

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally put to rest the apprehension surrounding the Electoral Act amendment bill by signing it into law, on Friday.

The President while performing the signing ritual at the State House, Abuja, said: “It is gratifying to note that the current Bill comes with a great deal of improvement from the previous Electoral Bill 2021. There are salient and praiseworthy provisions that could positively revolutionize elections in Nigeria through the introduction of new technological innovations. These innovations would guarantee the constitutional rights of citizens to vote and to do so effectively.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...