Arts & Entertainments

At last, Gbenga Adeyinka’s Laffmattazz returns to Lagos

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

After 12 years of touring other South West states of Nigeria with top- n o t ch entertainment, ace Comedian Gbenga Adeyinka, is set to finally stage a return to Lagos with his hit comedy show, Laffmattazz. The Laffmattazz Bursting Loose 2022 Tour will kick-off in Ibadan on Easter Sunday, before moving to Akure, Oshogbo, Ekiti, Abeokuta and finally Lagos in a show he tags ‘LAGOS AT LAST’.

Laffmattazz with Gbenga Adeyinka & Friends started in Lagos about 16 years ago, offering three editions before it was literally hijacked by other South West states. The show usually holds in at least five different states every year.

The soar-away show, which has been dubbed a laugh therapy for Nigerians, has consistently been sold out, with high profile performances from the country’s best entertainers. Gbenga Adeyinka explained: “I have always wanted to bring out the best of comedy in the South West, knowing fully well that comedy is deeply rooted in this region from the days of our fathers who are without doubt legends of the trade, hence my decision to go on a tour of the region with my friends in the entertainment world.” Adeyinka, however added thatbringingthe show back to Lagos is imperative, considering persistent requests from his fans and fun lovers, who have endured the absence of the hottest comedy event in Nigeria for 12 years.

 

