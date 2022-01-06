At last, Iyabo Ojo, Fathia Williams settle feud

Popular Nollywood actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Balogun Williams, have reconciled after years of beef. The duo reconciled following the intervention of Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo and veteran actor, Olaiya Igwe. The movie stars took to their Instagram pages yesterday morning, where they shared photos of themselves, pecking on the cheek. They also thanked MC Oluomo and veteran actor, Olaiya Igwe, for the role they played in their reconciliation. “It’s all peace & love @ faithiawilliams. How we go take follow each other again remain o chai …… ig expert over to you. Thank you @kingmcoluomo @ olaiyaigwefilms,” she wrote. For Balogun, it was all about allowing peace to reign. “Happy new year iy..@iyaboojodespris ..@ kingmcoluomo @olaiyaigwefilms more wisdom and understanding… let peace reign,” she wrote. In 2020, Ojo took a swipe at Williams on Instagram, calling her a snitch and backstabber. According to her, the actress has always been envious of the younger actors in the industry.

