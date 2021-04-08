News

At last, Lagos goes after traders on Berger Pedestrian Bridge, Agege

Worried by the indiscriminate sale of goods on bridges and highways and the unlawful conversion of the underneath the bridge and rights of way to a market, the Lagos State government yesterday dislodged traders on Berger Pedestrian Bridge and the newly constructed Pen Cinema Bridge. New Telegraph gathered that the traders had converted the entire sixlegged pedestrian bridge at Berger to a market through the display of their goods, thus making the bridge inaccessible to pedestrians and other users.

Some of the items commonly sold on the bridge were beef, belt, phones, provisions, clothes, shoes, vegetables, pepper and others. Others were phones, belts, ladies wears, fairly used shoes and other items, because they pay dues to some touts who claimed to be working for the local government.

