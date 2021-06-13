At last, Olusegun Osoba having moment of fulfillment

Veteran news man turn politician, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, is a household name in the Gateway State, Ogun, especially when it comes to the issues of partisan politics. It is not an understatement to say that he is an illustrious son of the state are abound.

However, it could be said that for sixteen years, the man was denied of his rightful place and recognition in the state albeit political formations. In his bid for a re-election as the governor of Ogun state in 2003, he lost to Gbenga Daniel of PDP, and that naturally shut him out in the scheme of things.

He had to endure the eight years Gbenga Daniel used to govern the state. In 2011, Osoba saw a bright opportunity to be relevant again, but it was dashed as his party that would later win the governorship election presented a candidate who didn’t have a cordial relationship with him.

He left the party which is now known as APC but returned after he couldn’t make headway with SDP he considered an option back then.

By this, he once again had to endure the eight years spent by Senator Ibikunle Amosun who never accorded Osoba his place as a party leader in the state.

As it would eventually be Osoba’s time to smile, his son, Olumide, who had earlier lost bid to be in the House of Representatives under SDP, got elected to the lower chambers of the National Assembly under APC.

Crowning it, the same party fielded a governorship candidate loyal to Osoba in 2019 election in the person of Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Presently, Abiodun is not only living up to expectations as the governor, he is equally getting it right in the area of giving honor to whom it is due, especially as it relates with Aremo Olusegun Osoba. Demonstrating that, Prince Dapo recently built a befitting press centre, and to the amazement and admiration of everyone, Dapo named the new centre after the former governor, Osoba, calling it Olusegun Osoba Press Centre. The governor was thumbed up for the gesture saying it is one of the honors long overdue for Aremo Osoba.

