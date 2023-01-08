At last, Onochie gets her prize

She has been a vociferous defender of Preisdent Mohammadu Buhari. She has been an aide of the president and was once recommended for a post in the Independent National Electoral Commmsion (INEC) But she did not get the approval of the Senate owing to the fact that she is a card carrying member of the All Progressives Congress(APC). That did not deter her from her crusading mission on how well the president has done for Nigerians. In November last year, the President nominated Ms. Lauretta Onochies as the substantive Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), again, the appointment was met with opposition from both her native Delta State and other oil producing states. She was then cleared in December by the Senate , even though some groups had gone to court to stop her. On Wednesday, the Minister of Niger- Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana, inaugurated the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission in Abuja. This new board is chaired by former presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie. Onochie’s nomination had attracted heavy backlash from stakeholders, who have continued to rebel over the appointment on account of her not coming from an oil producing community. She hails from Onicha-Olona community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State. However, Onochie was screened and confirmed by the Senate as eligible for the position as she hails from an oil producing state. A letter signed by a Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Adebiyi Olufunso, had said the inauguration would hold on Wednesday. Olufunso, in the letter, dated December 29, said: “Following recent confirmation and clearance of the newly constituted board of NDDC by the Senate, the President has further granted approval for the inauguration of the board to commence work immediately.” Expected to be sworn in as part of the NDDC board are; Buhari’s Special Assistant on New Media, Lauretta Onochie from Delta as substantive chairman; Major- General Charles Airhiavbere (rtd) from Edo State (Executive Director, Finance); and Charles Ogunmola from Ondo State, as Executive Director, Projects. Others include representatives Dimgba Erugba, Abia State; Dr. Emem Willcox Wills (Akwa Ibom State), Elder Denyanbofa Dimaro (Bayelsa State), Orok Duke (Cross River State) and Dr. Pius Odudu (Edo State). Also on the board are Anthony Ekenne (Imo State), Gbenga Edema (Ondo State), Elekwachi Dimkpa (Rivers State), Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Abubakar (Nasarawa State) representing North-Central zone), Alhaji Sadiq Sami Sule-Ikoh (Kebbi State, North-West) and Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN, (Adamawa State, North-East). However, Chief Samuel Ogbokwu from Bayelsa State will be sworn in as substantive Managing Director of the NDDC board. He is expected to stay in office for two years to complete the term of his predecessor in office. For Onochie, it is a dream come true. She had at her confirmation hearing at the senate in December said that if confirmed, she would ensure the empowerment of the people of the Niger Delta. She stated this at the screening of the 15 nominees for the board of the NDDC by the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, held at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja on Thursday. Onochie in her presentation said that she would ensure that all the areas under Niger Delta got a fair deal. She said: “Since the announcement of my nomination, I have received thousands of applications from our young people wanting to be personal assistants because that is all they know. “We are going to show them that there is more to life than being a personal assistant. “We are going to show them how to be properly empowered so that our region can start booming like all the other regions. “I have seen the men that I have been nominated along with, we have been in contact with each other. We are going to work as a team because I am a team player. “I hail from a community that produces all kinds of agricultural products that have not been properly harnessed. “These are some of the things we will work on to be able to bring food to the table of our people and to empower our people,” Onochie said.

