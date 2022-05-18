At last, Sanwo-Olu bans Okada operation in 6 LGs, 9LCDAs

…says second phase of ban coming

Apparently miffed by the gruesome murder of a sound engineer in Lekki last week, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has imposed a fresh ban on operation of commercial motorcycles also known as Okada in Lagos State.

The ban, according to the governor, will take effect from June 1, 2022, directing the security operatives to enforce the proscription order on all highways across six Local Government Areas (LGAs) and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

The affected councils are Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Apapa. The total ban order extends to all LCDAs under the listed councils.

Speaking after at a meeting with Commissioner of Police, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) at the State House in Alausa, Sanwo-Olu said the government took the decision in line with the State’s Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 to immediately address the chaos and menace created by operations of Okada in the listed areas.

Sanwo-Olu told the police to enforce the order without compromise, sternly warning that the state government would not condone any security formation that relaxes the new ban in its jurisdiction.

He said: “After critical review of our restriction on Okada activities in the first six Local Government Areas where we restricted them on February 1, 2020, we have seen that the menace has not abated. We are now directing a total ban on Okada activities across the highways and bridges within the six local governments and their Local Council Development Areas, effective from June 1, 2022.

“This is a phased ban we are embarking on this period, and we expect that within the short while when this ban will be enforced, Okada riders in other places where their activities are yet to be banned can find something else to do. We have given the notice now and we expect all commercial motorcycles plying the routes in the listed councils and areas to vacate the highways before enforcement begins. The enforcement will be total.”

