At last, Sanwo-Olu eases restrictions on social events, limits gathering to 500

After almost a year of restrictions, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has finally eased restrictions on social / event centres across the state. He however called on owners of event centres to obtain a valid license of the state Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture before commencing operation. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the decision was taken after due consultations and deliberations with relevant stakeholders and MDA’s including the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Lagos State Safety Commission, who approved the further easing of social centres across the State with immediate effect.

Speaking on the development, the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile Yusuff and the Director- General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola , who disclosed this in a joint statement, said that the governor took the decision after a careful consideration.

The statement read: “Further to the above, riding on the Order of Mr. Governor, the Hon. Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture – Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile Yusuff and Director-General / CEO of The Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, hereby issues this press release that stipulates the new guidelines for social/event facilities. “All event centres must hold a valid license of The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture prior to operating as an event center in the State.

“All event centres must be duly registered and verified on The Lagos State Safety Commission website www.lasgsafetyreg.com prior to holding any event. “An Event Safety Clear-ance must be obtained from the Lagos State Safety Commission through the website www.lasgsafetyreg.com for any proposed event or exhibition. “Safety Marshals shall be deployed by an accredited event safety consultant from Lagos State Safety Commission for every social event with attendance exceeding over 200 people.

“Occupancy limit at any event must not exceed 50% of the maximum design capacity of the hall, wherein Occupancy Limit stickers provided by the Lagos State Safety Commission must be boldly pasted at the entrance of the event hall. “Maximum allowable capacity for Event Centers irrespective of occupancy limit is 500 people.” The statement further said that thorough cleaning must be carried out to ensure safety of the occupants. It added: “Deep cleaning must be carried out before and after every event.

