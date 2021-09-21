News Top Stories

At last, Sanwo-Olu signs Anti-grazing Law

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday signed the bill prohibiting open cattle grazing in the state into law.

 

The signing came 11 days after the bill was unanimously passed by the House of Assembly. Although farmer-herder crisis is not pronounced in Lagos, New Telegraph learnt that the law is to prevent the spillover of the menace into the state and to forestall the possibility of such a crisis in rural areas.

 

With the new law, it is now a criminal offence in Lagos for cattle rearers to occupy unapproved public areas and private land with their livestock for grazing.

 

The law also prohibits moving cattle to public places by herders. Following continued open grazing, many parts of the nation have witnessed a series of bloody clashes leading to loss of lives.

 

The development forced southern governors to come up with a law to stop open grazing. Sanwo-Olu, who assented to the bill during the State Executive Council meeting in Alausa, directed the law enforcement agencies to enforce provisions of the law.

 

He said: “By the powers vested in me as the Governor of Lagos State, I am signing the bill on Open Cattle Grazing and Trespass of Cattle on Land into law to prohibit issues associated with open grazing of livestock.”

 

The governor also signed legislation transforming the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) into a full-blown agency. The development coincided with the commemorative month dedicated to raising awareness on gender-based violence in the State.

 

The governor and members of his cabinet wore attire with purple shades to support the campaign against sexual violence.

 

The DSVRT legislation provides for the establishment of Sexual Offenders’ Register that would help the state to efficiently tackle violations in the communities.

 

After signing the law, Sanwo-Olu said: “Raising awareness about domestic and sexual violence is an important piece of working to end the cycle of violence. It is important to reiterate the State Government’s zero tolerance to all forms of sexual and gender-based violence.

 

We will not rest on our oars until the menace is reduced to the barest minimum in Lagos.” He appointed Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi as Executive Secretary of the new agency

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Our investment in infrastructure yielding positive results, says Abiodun

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said his administration’s intervention in infrastructural, education, housing, health and agricultural sectors in the state had begun to yield positive results. Abiodun, who made this known yesterday during official commissioning of N5billion Ultra-Modern PET Packaging line of Nigerian Breweries at Imagbon, Ijebu-Ode revealed that the silent efforts of […]
News

Five years after, Shiites demand release of El-Zakzaky, wife

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA

The Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky led Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, has called for the unconditional release of its leader, El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, who are currently under trial in Kaduna.   A statement made available to journalists yesterday by the IMN media spokesperson, Ibraheem Musa, to mark the fifth anniversary […]
News

#EndSARS: Aba residents count losses after protest

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Indigenous owners of Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, Ukwa/ Ngwa Clan, has called on hoodlums that hijacked the #EndSARS protest to stop the destruction of private and public properties in the state. The Ukwa/Ngwa residents, who embarked on a clean-up exercise in Aba and sensitization of Market Associations within the city, described the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica