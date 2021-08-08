Opinion

At last, the will of Ondo electorate prevailed

Posted on Author Ojo Oyewamide Comment(0)

The epic battle between Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Eyitayo Jegede for the Alagbaka Government House was brought to a close last week when the Supreme Court upheld the victory of the Governor in the October 10, 2020 gubernatorial election in Ondo State.

The tribunal and the Court of Appeal had earlier affirmed the reelection of the governor. The judgment of the apex court has brought relief to the people of the Sunshine State who were almost enveloped by tension hours before the verdict. The tension was so thick that it could be cut with a knife.

 

The situation was compounded by the reports that hearing and delivery of judgment would take place the same day. Before then, the expectation was that judgment would be delivered in August.

 

While waiting for the decision of the highest court, illusion reigned in the PDP camp. Members of the opposition party joyously wallowed in self-deceit.

 

They were sure the judgment would come their way, prompting many to wonder where they drew their confidence from. Of course, they got their confidence from somewhere. They would beat their chests and arrogantly declare that “Eyi is coming”.

 

But Governor Akeredolu’s victory at the apex court has rendered unnecessary any discussion on whether the so-called powerful people really worked against him or not. If God has fought your battle for you, what’s the essence of bitterness against anyone? Whatever snare anybody might have laid for the governor, he flew over it on the wings of grace.

 

First thing one should ask from God is grace. If you enjoy divine grace, other things will follow. “Grace is what matters in anything – especially life, especially growth, tragedy, pain, love, death,” said Jeff Buckley.

 

Congratulating Governor Akeredolu on the Supreme Court judgement, the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, described the victory of the governor in the October 10, 2020 gubernatorial election as overwhelming.

 

Tinubu said the verdict of the apex court was an affirmation of the victory. “The awesome mandate given him by the people of Ondo State has never been in question,” he said.

 

The APC national leader added: “With the confirmation of his victory, the ultimate winners are the people of the state and the teeming APC members in Ondo.” Truly, the ultimate winners are the people of Ondo state.

 

They know why they voted for Governor Akeredolu. Upturning their wish would have been a disaster. President Muhammadu Buhari also felicitated with Governor Akeredolu, commended him for assiduously working for the development of the state. He acknowledged the various reforms that have been introduced by the Akeredolu government and the feats it has recorded in the areas of education, health and security.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in since last week when the will of the people survived the legal trap laid for it. The case has once again pushed to the front burner the issue of exploiting legal technicalities to subvert the will of the electorate.

 

Democracy is about people freely and fairly choosing their leaders. The Ondo electorate went to the polls to elect the state governor and in their wisdom, they gave 292,830 votes to Governor Akeredolu. Jegede got 195,791 votes from them.

 

While the governor won 15 of the 18 local government areas, Jegede managed to win three. Governor Akeredolu is the choice of the Ondo electorate, not Jegede.

 

About 600,000 voters took the decision. But just four justices of the Supreme Court could have changed it and rewritten the story. As a journalism icon, Sam Omatseye once wrote, “We should not subordinate the rights of man to the law.”

 

Oyewamide is Senior Special Assistant to Governor Akeredolu on Media and Publicity

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Opinion

Fashola: We’ll concession 10 roads, attract N163bn investment

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government had planned to concession 10 major highways in the country. Fashola made the disclosure during an interactive session with the National Assembly Joint Committee on Works, on the project titled, “Highway Development and Management Initiative.” According to the minister, the project is anchored […]
Opinion

Twitter ban and the unknown government

Posted on Author A. John Ukpe

Once upon a time (as the conventional opening of a children’s story goes), Aisha Buhari, whose husband` told us that she “belongs to (his) kitchen and living room and the other room,” sneaked out of these rooms (like Cinderella), and warned us in a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) interview that her darling husband’s government has […]
Opinion

Scrutinizing Nigeria’s tech sector amid COVID-19

Posted on Author COMRADE FRED NWAOZO

As a conc e r n e d tech expert and well-meaning Nigerian, I can boldly assert without mincing words that Nigeria as a country has not really fared well when mentioned in the comity of States as regards technology. In view of the above candid and succinct assertion, I and my likes can’t possibly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica