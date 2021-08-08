At last, the will of Ondo electorate prevailed

The epic battle between Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Eyitayo Jegede for the Alagbaka Government House was brought to a close last week when the Supreme Court upheld the victory of the Governor in the October 10, 2020 gubernatorial election in Ondo State.

The tribunal and the Court of Appeal had earlier affirmed the reelection of the governor. The judgment of the apex court has brought relief to the people of the Sunshine State who were almost enveloped by tension hours before the verdict. The tension was so thick that it could be cut with a knife.

The situation was compounded by the reports that hearing and delivery of judgment would take place the same day. Before then, the expectation was that judgment would be delivered in August.

While waiting for the decision of the highest court, illusion reigned in the PDP camp. Members of the opposition party joyously wallowed in self-deceit.

They were sure the judgment would come their way, prompting many to wonder where they drew their confidence from. Of course, they got their confidence from somewhere. They would beat their chests and arrogantly declare that “Eyi is coming”.

But Governor Akeredolu’s victory at the apex court has rendered unnecessary any discussion on whether the so-called powerful people really worked against him or not. If God has fought your battle for you, what’s the essence of bitterness against anyone? Whatever snare anybody might have laid for the governor, he flew over it on the wings of grace.

First thing one should ask from God is grace. If you enjoy divine grace, other things will follow. “Grace is what matters in anything – especially life, especially growth, tragedy, pain, love, death,” said Jeff Buckley.

Congratulating Governor Akeredolu on the Supreme Court judgement, the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, described the victory of the governor in the October 10, 2020 gubernatorial election as overwhelming.

Tinubu said the verdict of the apex court was an affirmation of the victory. “The awesome mandate given him by the people of Ondo State has never been in question,” he said.

The APC national leader added: “With the confirmation of his victory, the ultimate winners are the people of the state and the teeming APC members in Ondo.” Truly, the ultimate winners are the people of Ondo state.

They know why they voted for Governor Akeredolu. Upturning their wish would have been a disaster. President Muhammadu Buhari also felicitated with Governor Akeredolu, commended him for assiduously working for the development of the state. He acknowledged the various reforms that have been introduced by the Akeredolu government and the feats it has recorded in the areas of education, health and security.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in since last week when the will of the people survived the legal trap laid for it. The case has once again pushed to the front burner the issue of exploiting legal technicalities to subvert the will of the electorate.

Democracy is about people freely and fairly choosing their leaders. The Ondo electorate went to the polls to elect the state governor and in their wisdom, they gave 292,830 votes to Governor Akeredolu. Jegede got 195,791 votes from them.

While the governor won 15 of the 18 local government areas, Jegede managed to win three. Governor Akeredolu is the choice of the Ondo electorate, not Jegede.

About 600,000 voters took the decision. But just four justices of the Supreme Court could have changed it and rewritten the story. As a journalism icon, Sam Omatseye once wrote, “We should not subordinate the rights of man to the law.”

Oyewamide is Senior Special Assistant to Governor Akeredolu on Media and Publicity

