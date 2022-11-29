Education

At LASU, authors, publishers challenged to produce e-books

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Prof. Ismail Junaidu, has said that to achieve literacy among the learners, there must be deliberate programmes and actions that clearly focus on building a strong reading foundation at the basic education level.

 

This also as the Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi described reading as the foundation of learning and the bedrock on which the entire education structure stands.

 

The duo disclosed this during the 18th Biennial Conference and 40th Anniversary Lecture of the Literacy Promotion Association, Nigeria (LiPAN), formerly known as Reading Association of Nigeria (RAN), which was held at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Main Campus, Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos.

The theme of the conference is “Critical Literacy for Sustainable Living.” In his keynote address, Bobboyi, who was represented by Dr. Kolawole Isiaka, said: “The available technology provides us the opportunity to change the declining fortune of reading and literacy skills development to an advantage.

 

The younger generation have caught the IT bug and in order to exploit this, the private sector, especially the authors and publishers, are required to put more effort in producing e-books.” He, however, added that relevant institutions should embark on large scale training of personnel in different areas relating to online learning, content development and digitisation.

Bobboyi, therefore, congratulated the leadership and members of the association for being able to keep alive the dreams of the founding fathers of the association. On his part, Prof. Ismail Junaidu, in his anniversary lecture, delivered on his behalf by Mr Babatope Oloruntoba, also commended the association for its commitment towards the tenets and principles on which RAN was founded.

“Associations such as RAN give impetus to nation building as they attempt to shape an agenda for public discourse to awaken the consciousness of leaders towards meeting critical needs of the people,” he said.

 

Also, the Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji- Bello, who was represented by Prof. Oluwatobi Pemede, while welcoming the guests and participants to the state university, however, congratulated the association on the 18th Biennial Conference and 40th anniversary, which she noted would interrogate the challenges of reading and literacy in the country with a view the addressing such.

 

The President, LiPAN, Prof. Graceful Ofodu in her address, expressed gratitude to the Vice Chancellor and management of the university for accepting to host the association, saying: “The past 40 years have been eventful for LiPAN and we have organised 17 Biennial conferences after which research papers have been published regularly in our journal.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

