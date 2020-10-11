At least 17 people die after train collides with bus in Thailand

A train has collided with a tour bus in Thailand killing at least 17 people and injuring 30 others, officials have said.

The bus, with 65 passengers on board, was crossing a railway track in Chacheongsao, 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Bangkok, when the train hit it, reports Sky News.

It was travelling from Samut Prakan province to a Buddhist temple in Chachoengsao.

District chief officer Prathueng Yookassem told Thailand’s PBS TV: “It was raining, perhaps, the driver did not see the train.”

The injured were taken to two hospitals for treatment.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Like this: Like Loading...