News

At least 17 people die after train collides with bus in Thailand

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A train has collided with a tour bus in Thailand killing at least 17 people and injuring 30 others, officials have said.
The bus, with 65 passengers on board, was crossing a railway track in Chacheongsao, 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Bangkok, when the train hit it, reports Sky News.
It was travelling from Samut Prakan province to a Buddhist temple in Chachoengsao.
District chief officer Prathueng Yookassem told Thailand’s PBS TV: “It was raining, perhaps, the driver did not see the train.”
The injured were taken to two hospitals for treatment.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Kwara distributes facemasks ahead of school resumption

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

The Kwara State government yesterday gave out 65,000 facemasks for distribution across schools ahead of tomorrow’s resumption of students preparing for their secondary school certificate examinations. The facemasks were to be distributed to senior secondary class three students as part of the government’s efforts to flatten the curve of COVID-19 transmission in the state.   […]
News

Troops kill two bandits, arrest 154 in Zamfara, Katsina

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusa u

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Sahel Sanity have arrested 154 suspected bandits and recovered 38 firearms in Zamfara and Katsina states. The troops also killed two suspects during different encounters.   The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed yesterday at a press briefing at Special Super Camp 4, Faskari, […]
News

COVID-19: Australia reports jump in daily new cases, record deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, recorded 459 cases of the new coronavirus, the second-highest daily total and up from 357 cases the previous day, the state’s leader said on Sunday. Premier Daniel Andrews also told a press briefing that Victoria had reported 10 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, Australia’s highest ever daily number, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: