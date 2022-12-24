News

At least 20 dead in Russia illegal care home fire

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

At least 20 people have been killed after a blaze swept through a home for the elderly in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russian officials say.

Another six people were injured. The entire top floor of the the two-storey wooden building was gutted by the overnight fire, reports the BBC.

Initial reports say it may have been caused by a faulty heating boiler.

The private home for the elderly was operating illegally, officials were quoted as saying by Tass news agency.

Dozens of firefighters were deployed and the blaze was extinguished early on Saturday.

The governor of the region said all similar facilities would now be inspected.

A criminal inquiry has been launched.

Local fire service officials told Tass that many unregistered homes for the elderly were operating across Russia. As such, they were considered private property and not be subject to fire safety inspections.

In 2018, 60 people – including 37 children – died in a leisure centre fire in Kemerovo.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Sultan challenges Northern govs to end gender based violence

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji  Sa’ad Abubakar has challenged state governors to be proactive in their policy formation, especially those that can end  gender based violence in the Northern region of the country. Abubakar disclosed this in Abuja Tuesday when he addressed participants at a […]
News

Ikeja Lions Club donates 3 boreholes to Agidingbi community

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

As part of its effort to improve its immediate community, Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club, has commissioned three portable boreholes with 5,000-litre capacity storage tanks each for Agidingbi Community in Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos State. The President of the club, Olamide Owoyomi, said the club is using the boreholes to address issues of water […]
News Top Stories

Data Sharing: CBN reinforces 73.2m customers’ trust in banks

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…releases Open Banking guidelines   The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday reinforced over 73.2 million active customers’ trust in their individual deposit money banks with regard to data exchange with third parties. This was achieved by releasing the approved exposure draft of operational guidelines for Open Banking in the country. According to the apex […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica