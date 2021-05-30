Top Stories

At least 200 Islamiyya students kidnapped in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

At least 200 students of an Islamiyya school located at Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have been abducted.
One person was shot dead while another lays critically injured after gunmen carried out the kidnap operation at about 4:30pm on Sunday.
A resident of the area Zayyad Mohammed confirmed the incident to Channels Television via telephone.
According to him, the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya school where the incident took place, was built by a retired Immigration officer.
Details of the attack are still sketchy, but according to sources, the Islamiyya school is not the usual Sangaya boarding Islamic school, but a conventional one where parents send their children on a daily basis for the purpose of acquiring Islamic education.
As at the time of filing this report, the police were yet to make any comments regarding the development.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IPPIS: FG asks Varsity bursars to compile list of problems

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…as JAC issues 14-day strike notice   T he Federal Government has asked Bursars of Nigerian Universities to compile all problems associated with the payment of salaries through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform.     Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who made this known over the weekend in […]
News Top Stories

Apples can stimulate production of new brain cells

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from Australia and Germany said natural compounds found in apples and other fruits may help stimulate the production of new brain cells, which may have implications for learning and memory. These are the findings of a new study in mice published in ‘Stem Cell Reports. Apples are among the world’s most popular fruits, grown […]
News Top Stories

Labour kicks as PPPRA raises petrol price to N143.80

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf, Regina Otokpa and Muhammad Kabir

NLC, TUC: We’ll resist hike Nigerians reject increment Marketers: It’s expected Nigerians are to pay about N22.30 more for a litre of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in July. The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), which yesterday hiked the price band for the product to N143.8 per litre, fixed the lowest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica