News

At least 20,000 killed after Monday’s earthquakes

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

More than 20,000 people are known to have died after Monday’s earthquake, which has devastated southern Turkey and northern Syria. Turkey’s disaster and emergency management authority says the death toll in the country is now 17,134, reports the BBC. In Syria, at least 3,162 people are known to have died. Meanwhile, six UN lorries carrying aid have now crossed the border from Turkey into Syria – the first international help people there have had. Without shelter, water, fuel or electricity the World Health Organisation fears many survivorscouldyetlosetheirlives. It says there’s a danger there will be a secondary disaster which may cause harm to more people than the initial quake. Rescuers in Turkey and Syria are continuing their painstaking work but hopes are fading for the many still trapped under the rubble.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Why I invested N15bn in Almajiri education, by Jonathan

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe ABUJA

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has further revealed why his administration spent about N15billion, building 165 Almajiri schools in Northern States of Nigeria.   Jonathan who spoke in Abuja yesterday during a book presentation entitled “Dear Goodluck Jonathan” said “education for change” was a personal philosophy and driving force of his leadership.   This was even […]
News

I’m confident of victory –Akeredolu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze AKURE

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu, said he is confident of winning the Ondo governorship. Akeredolu who is seeking for second term in office, said he was not thinking of losing the election. The governor spoke when he cast his vote in his ward in Owo, Ondo North senatorial zone. He commended […]
News

Economic Security is Best Foundation for Human Security –Emmanuel

Posted on Author Reporter

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has identified economic security as the best foundation to guarantee total human security. Emmanuel, who further identified hopelessness as the highest causative factor for crime, posited that: “The best way to stop crime is to beef up the economy, where people can make a decent living from honest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica