At least 20,000 killed after Monday’s earthquakes

More than 20,000 people are known to have died after Monday’s earthquake, which has devastated southern Turkey and northern Syria. Turkey’s disaster and emergency management authority says the death toll in the country is now 17,134, reports the BBC. In Syria, at least 3,162 people are known to have died. Meanwhile, six UN lorries carrying aid have now crossed the border from Turkey into Syria – the first international help people there have had. Without shelter, water, fuel or electricity the World Health Organisation fears many survivorscouldyetlosetheirlives. It says there’s a danger there will be a secondary disaster which may cause harm to more people than the initial quake. Rescuers in Turkey and Syria are continuing their painstaking work but hopes are fading for the many still trapped under the rubble.
