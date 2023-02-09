News

At least 20,000 killed after Monday’s earthquakes

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

*UK PM donates hats, carves for relief effort

More than 20,000 people are known to have died after Monday’s earthquake, which has devastated southern Turkey and northern Syria.

Turkey’s disaster and emergency management authority says the death toll in the country is now 17,134, reports the BBC.

In Syria, at least 3,162 people are known to have died.

Meanwhile, six UN lorries carrying aid have now crossed the border from Turkey into Syria – the first international help people there have had.

Without shelter, water, fuel or electricity the World Health Organisation fears many survivors could yet lose their lives.

It says there’s a danger there will be a secondary disaster which may cause harm to more people than the initial quake.

Rescuers in Turkey and Syria are continuing their painstaking work but hopes are fading for the many still trapped under the rubble.

British charities have launched an appeal to raise funds for people affected.

And in a related development, the UK Prime Minister has donated hats, scarves and blankets to survivors of the earthquake.

Rishi Sunak visited a donation centre in London set up by students from University College London’s Turkish Society. He packed items ready to go to Turkey and Syria and praised the students for helping.

He told reporters: “It’s really hard, actually, to comprehend the scale of the tragedy that has happened. As a dad, watching parents try and find their young children in the rubble is heartbreaking.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AbdulRazaq: Nobody’ll be excluded from APC in Kwara

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, at the weekend said nobody would be denied opportunity of registering or revalidating their membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.   AbdulRazaq reiterated that his philosophy is that the ruling party would be better and stronger when everyone was accommodated.   Speaking when the appeal […]
News

Wike lauds police officers’ wives on skill’s centre

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has lauded the effort of the Police Officers’ Wives Association in constructing a skill acquisition centre for Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) in Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state. Speaking during the inauguration of the centre, named after Hajiya Hajara Usman Alkali Baba, the President of POWA and […]
News

NGO gives scholarship to 589 students in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

No fewer than 549 secondary school and tertiary institution students from the seven local government areas of Kwara South Senatorial District are beneficiaries of the 2021 scholarship scheme of a nongovernmental organisation, Bayo and BunmiBabalolaFoundation. Disclosing this at the 6th scholarship ceremony of the Foundation in Omu-Aran, Irepodun local government area of the state, Founder […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica