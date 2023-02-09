At least 20,000 killed after Monday’s earthquakes

*UK PM donates hats, carves for relief effort

More than 20,000 people are known to have died after Monday’s earthquake, which has devastated southern Turkey and northern Syria.

Turkey’s disaster and emergency management authority says the death toll in the country is now 17,134, reports the BBC.

In Syria, at least 3,162 people are known to have died.

Meanwhile, six UN lorries carrying aid have now crossed the border from Turkey into Syria – the first international help people there have had.

Without shelter, water, fuel or electricity the World Health Organisation fears many survivors could yet lose their lives.

It says there’s a danger there will be a secondary disaster which may cause harm to more people than the initial quake.

Rescuers in Turkey and Syria are continuing their painstaking work but hopes are fading for the many still trapped under the rubble.

British charities have launched an appeal to raise funds for people affected.

And in a related development, the UK Prime Minister has donated hats, scarves and blankets to survivors of the earthquake.

Rishi Sunak visited a donation centre in London set up by students from University College London’s Turkish Society. He packed items ready to go to Turkey and Syria and praised the students for helping.

He told reporters: “It’s really hard, actually, to comprehend the scale of the tragedy that has happened. As a dad, watching parents try and find their young children in the rubble is heartbreaking.”

Like this: Like Loading...