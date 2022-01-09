News

At least 21 die as deadly snow traps hundreds of drivers in Pakistan

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

At least 21 tourists died in freezing temperatures after being stranded in their vehicles in northern Pakistan, where thousands had flocked to enjoy the snow, officials said on Saturday.

With some 1,000 vehicles still stranded, the government has declared Murree, 64 km (40 miles) northeast of the capital Islamabad, a calamity hit area, reports Reuters.

“For the first time in 15 to 20 years such large number of tourists flocked to Murree, which created a big crisis,” Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Pakistan’s interior minister said a video message.

The minister said that around 1,000 cars were stuck in the hill station, a town elevated from the nearby area, confirming that “16 to 19 deaths have occurred in their cars.”

Army platoons and paramilitary forces have been deployed to help the civil administration in rescue operations, he said.

Late on Friday the government announced the closure of all roads leading to the station to stop any further influx of the tourists.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed shock over the “tragic deaths” of the tourists. “Have ordered inquiry and putting in place strong regulations to ensure prevention of such tragedies,” Khan said in a tweet.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry appealed to people to not visit the hill station.

Snowfall, which began on Tuesday night, continued at regular intervals, attracting thousands of tourists. Due to huge numbers of visitors, many families ended up getting stranded on roads.

Local media reported that over 100,000 vehicles entered the hill station.

Videos shared on social media showed entire families, including children, lying dead in their snow covered vehicles.

“Were the deaths caused by cold or carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning?,” Dr. Faheem Yonus, chief of infectious diseases at the University of Maryland UCH, said in a tweet. “CO is odorless, lethal if an idling car is buried in snow, the blocked exhaust (silencer) can quickly kill the passengers as they breath CO.”

Officials have given no word on the causes of the deaths.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles

Nnamdi Kanu )
News

Group urges Buhari to come clean on arrest of Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Igbo National Movement (INM) has asked the Federal Government of Nigeria to come clean on the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The group said the government should clarify how the abduction was carried out in international territory, outside the jurisdiction of the Nigerian state. The INM, […]

Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi)
News

Chad: FG to control influx of weapons, refugees – Defence Minister

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

The Federal Government has assured that it will control the influx of weapons and refugees following the instability in Chad following the killing of the long-time President of that country, Idriss Derby, by armed rebels on Monday. Minister of Defence Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), who briefed newsmen Thursday at the weekly briefing organised by […]
News

Van Taylor Reflects On His Mission To Eradicate Poverty In Senegal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some businesspeople desire success and wealth for their personal gain. In contrast, others take their fortunes and use them to make positive changes in the world. Philanthropists have been actively campaigning to make the world a better place for centuries. Today, philanthropy is viewed as one of the most laudable endeavors a wealthy person can […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica