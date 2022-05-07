News

At least 22 dead after huge blast hits Cuban hotel

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

At least 22 people have died and more than 60 have been hospitalised after a massive explosion rocked one of Cuba’s most exclusive five-star hotels.

The blast at the Saratoga Hotel in Old Havana on Friday appears to have been caused by a gas leak, according to local officials, reports the BBC.

The historic five-storey building was set for a post-pandemic reopening in four days.

It now lies in ruins, with much of its outer wall torn off.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway to locate people trapped under the debris.

The Cuban presidency said the dead included a pregnant woman and a child.

The injured are being treated at nearby hospitals.

Yazira de la Caridad, who lives a block from the hotel, told CBS News she “thought [the explosion] was an earthquake”.

Witnesses said they saw plumes of black smoke and clouds of dust billowing into the sky following the explosion.

A school which is located directly behind the hotel was unaffected, with local officials confirming all its children have been safely evacuated.

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel has visited the damage site, which sits opposite the government’s old congressional building. The president said: “It was not a bomb or an attack, it’s an unfortunate accident.”

The incident comes as tourism in the country was re-emerging from two difficult years caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Saratoga Hotel had been closed for refurbishment during much of this period.

The 19th century building is synonymous in Havana with visiting celebrities – after stars such as Madonna, Beyonce and Mick Jagger stayed there during the thaw between Havana and Washington under President Barack Obama.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

APC and The Buni Magic

Posted on Author Kingsley Fanwo

In 2013, some political parties came together to form what became the All Progressives Congress (APC). It will amount to pointed misnomer to call those groups “strange bed fellows”. They weren’t strange because their common denominator was their social democracy, a blend of demokratia and solialismós. The defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for […]
News

We‘ll reposition agriculture as Taraba’s economy bed rock –Ishaku

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Taraba State Governor, Arc Darius Dickson Ishaku has assured that his administration remains resolute in its determination to reposition agriculture as the bedrock of the state’s economy.   Ishaku who spoke at the Government House, Jalingo, on Friday during the inauguration of the Governing Council of the College of Agriculture and the swearing in ceremony […]
News

Head of Mexico’s navy tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

    The head of Mexico’s navy, Jose Rafael Ojeda, said on Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic and working from home as the number of confirmed cases in the country continues to climb. Ojeda is the latest high-ranking member of the Mexican government to test positive, reports Reuters. Finance Minister […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica