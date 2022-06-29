News

At least 50 found dead in abandoned Texas lorry

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

At least 50 people have been found dead in an abandoned lorry on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas. A fire official said 16 people, including four children, had also been taken to hospital, reports the BBC.

 

The survivors were “hot to the touch” and suffering from heat stroke and heat exhaustion. San Antonio, which is 250km (150 miles) from the US-Mexican border, is a major transit route for people smugglers.

 

Human traffickers often use lorries to transport undocumented migrants after meeting them in remote areas once they have managed to cross into the United States. “They had families… and were likely trying to find a better life,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

 

“It’s nothing short of a horrific, human tragedy.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

RIG Nation Stages Warri Kingdom Miracle Crusade

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Famous Prophet Tomi Arayomi, founder of RIG Nation, has extended invitation for all to experience gasp-inducing miracles in healing, breakthrough, and more. More importantly, the suave cleric has assured the greatest aim is for children of God in Warri and its environs to come and encounter Jesus, the King of all kings face to face. […]
News

Coalition of Mothers to media: Avoid sensational journalism

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter   As the nation battles terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other forms of violent crimes, mothers have enjoined the media to resist sensational reportage. Speaking under the auspices of the ‘Mothers United for Nigeria (MUN)’, the concerned women vowed to continue their advocacy on peaceful coexistence, as well as support for the Armed […]
News

Olokun festival: Yoruba should embrace culture, tradition – Gani Adams

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has given reasons for the various challenges facing Nigeria, saying the nation had lost its glory to deceit and ignorance. Speaking in Lagos yesterday in one of the activities slated for the 2021 edition of Olokun festival, the Yoruba generalissimo insisted that the major breakthrough that eluded Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica