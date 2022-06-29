At least 50 found dead in abandoned Texas lorry

At least 50 people have been found dead in an abandoned lorry on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas. A fire official said 16 people, including four children, had also been taken to hospital, reports the BBC.

The survivors were “hot to the touch” and suffering from heat stroke and heat exhaustion. San Antonio, which is 250km (150 miles) from the US-Mexican border, is a major transit route for people smugglers.

Human traffickers often use lorries to transport undocumented migrants after meeting them in remote areas once they have managed to cross into the United States. “They had families… and were likely trying to find a better life,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

“It’s nothing short of a horrific, human tragedy.”

