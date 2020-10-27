News

At least seven dead in Pakistan school attack

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

At least seven people have died after an explosion during a class at a religious school in Pakistan, police have said.
Children of various age groups are among the dead, an officer at the scene told the BBC.
Dozens of others were injured in the attack, which took place in the northern city of Peshawar.
No group has yet claimed responsibility. An investigation has been launched.
The city of Peshawar, close to the Afghan border, has seen some of the worst of the violence during the Taliban insurgency in recent years.
Six years ago, gunmen stormed a military school in the city leaving more than 150 dead, including many children.
What happened?
The blast took place at about 08:30 local time (03:30 GMT), police told the BBC.
About 60 people are understood to have been in the class at the religious school, known as a madrassa.
An eyewitness has told the police he saw a man enter the building with a bag of explosives shortly before the blast.
Police have confirmed to the BBC that a number of children are among the dead. Another officer told AFP news agency that two teachers were injured.
Hospital officials told Reuters news agency that they had received dozens of injured, many with burns.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Taraba tops as Lagos records no new case

Posted on Author Reporter

  There was no single confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lagos in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data released Sunday night by the NCDC. On Saturday, Lagos, which has 20,807 confirmed cases so far, logged 18 cases, out of the 48 reported. But on Sunday, the state reported no new virus incident, […]
News

CAMA 2020 provisions violates human rights – Falana, Odinkalu

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) and a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, have spoken against the implementation of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, saying many of its provisions constitute infringement on the fundamental human rights of Nigerians. Falana and Odinkalu said the new […]
News

Uyo Ward 9 PDP Stakeholders zone Councillship  to Ibiaku-Offot: Presents Aspirant to Paramount Ruler for blessing

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Ahead of the 2020 Local Government Council election, stakeholders of Peoples Democratic party, PDP in Uyo Ward 9 (formerly Ward 7), have zoned the councillorship seat to Ibiaku-Offot village. The decisions which were taken after series of deliberation among stakeholders at the Ward Center, St. John Primary School, Eniong, this evening, were captured in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: