At N8.5bn Bugatti La Voiture Noire is world most expensive luxury

At N8.5bn Bugatti La Voiture Noire is the most expensive luxury
car in the world

 

Bugatti debuted its one-of-a-kind $18.68 million
La Voiture Noire, which translates to The Black Car, at the
Geneva International Motor Show in March, 2019.
At $18.68 million, Bugatti La Voiture Noire is worth
N8,564,600,000 billion naira.

 

The car pays homage to the art deco design of the Type
57SC Atlantic, one of the most coveted classic cars in the
world.

 

Designed in 1934 by Jean Bugatti, eldest son of company
founder Ettore Bugatti, only four were made.

 

Three are accounted for while the fourth one, which was
lost in World War II, would be valued at well over $100 million
if found today.

 

 

Our Correspondants
