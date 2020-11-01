At N8.5bn Bugatti La Voiture Noire is world most expensive luxury

At N8.5bn Bugatti La Voiture Noire is the most expensive luxury

car in the world

Bugatti debuted its one-of-a-kind $18.68 million

La Voiture Noire, which translates to The Black Car, at the

Geneva International Motor Show in March, 2019.

At $18.68 million, Bugatti La Voiture Noire is worth

N8,564,600,000 billion naira.

The car pays homage to the art deco design of the Type

57SC Atlantic, one of the most coveted classic cars in the

world.

Designed in 1934 by Jean Bugatti, eldest son of company

founder Ettore Bugatti, only four were made.

Three are accounted for while the fourth one, which was

lost in World War II, would be valued at well over $100 million

if found today.

