At NAFEST 2020, Lalong calls for delployment of arts, culture for wealth creation

The Governor of Plateau State and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong, has called for the deployment of arts and culture for the creation of wealth, saying that Nigeria has diverse arts and cultural heritage that could yield wealth for the people if properly harnessed and promote.

This is even as he charged the government and various stakeholders in the areas of arts, culture and tourism to be creative and innovative while calling for the substance of the nation’s art and cultural heritage.

Lalong made this call at the official opening of this year’s edition of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST 2020) being hosted by the state government in Jos under the auspices of the National Council for Arts and Culture.

“As we get down to the details of this festival, we need to critically examine the challenges that the corona virus pandemic has brought upon us and how we can use Arts and Culture to address them. In terms of the economic consequences of COVID-19, it will be important for us to demonstrate at this festival that our cultural endowments and artistic varieties can be used for wealth creation and empowerment.

“I therefore challenge practitioners of Arts and Culture to step-up to the challenges of the COVID-19 new normal by being proactive, creative, and resourceful in deploying our vast and untapped resources to reposition the industry in our quest for a better Nigeria.”

He said the industry has great potentials for absorbing many youths and creating employment opportunities.

Chairman of the occasion and Senate Committee Chairman on Culture and Tourism Senator Rochas Okorocha said if Nigeria must get tourism and culture right then Plateau State should be the starting point.

Senator Okorocha, who is also a former Governor of Imo State, said culture and tourism are the true instruments to unite Nigeria.

He urged the official of NAFEST to package tourism for export.

Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Mr. Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, who spoke at the occasion, described Plateau State as one of the tourist destinations in Nigeria owing to its huge tourism potentials and hospitable citizens.

He said that there is no point traveling abroad because Plateau has all it takes to become a medical tourism hub.

