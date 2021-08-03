Education

At orientation, Bridge equips pupils’ skills for secondary school life

The curtains have been lowered for a special orientation programme organised by Bridge Nigeria as part of efforts to equip the pupils for a proper transition from primary into secondary school education.

 

The special orientation session was organised to educate and enlighten the graduating pupils of the 2020/2021 school year on the expected changes that come with their enrolment into secondary school, as well as shared insights on the qualities needed to succeed as they transit through the learning continuum.

 

The special orientation, tagged “Leaving for Secondary School: Developing Self-Responsibility, Character and Excellence,” according to Bridge Nigeria, would help to prepare the Bridge pupils for the expected experiences in secondary school.

 

The session, it said, would expose the children to the inevitable changes and experiences that would occur when they get to secondary school, the expected change in the teaching methodology and learning environment, physical development, social and peer group influence, culture pressure, meeting people from diverse background and making new friends, as well as the problems of social vices and misdemeanour.

 

According to the facilitators of one of the sessions organised for Bridge pupils at Ikorodu, Mrs. Amina Lawal, the transition into secondary schools often comes with challenges and changes for  all children, and hence the need for adaptability and independence of the pupils’ proceeding to boarding facilities in the Federal Government Colleges, private secondary schools, and those leaving for the high populated state-owned secondary schools.

 

Lawal, who urged the pupils to remember that changes are part of life and that the ability to prepare for changes in life gives them an edge over others who might not be prepared well, reiterated the need for pupils to be self-reliant and take self-responsibility as they would have little monitoring by parents, teachers and other adults.

She added that resilience and ‘a can-do spirit’ are required to keep them focus amid several distractions and peer-pressure in secondary school, saying: “As much as self-responsibility is required, a needed characteristic for success is interdependence, and in being able to work with others to achieve a set goal without being exposed to wrong influences.”

 

The overall best pupil in the 2019/2020 school year and a special guest at the event, Sowemimo Shiji Sowemimo, who is currently in JSS, recounted how the learning and experience at Bridge equipped him to continue to excel and break boundaries in his secondary school.

 

He urged all Bridge pupils to be worthy ambassadors of Bridge Nigeria as they continue their academic pursuit, even as he also encouraged them to remain focused, dream big, be resourceful, plan to succeed and never get tired of making a difference.

