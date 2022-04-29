At Project-GEST, Okowa honours 900 ‘Stronger Delta’ champions

It was prosperity galore for women, girls and graduate youths at Asaba, the Delta state capital, during the graduation ceremony of the 2nd batch of project-GEST. No thanks to the seven-yearold job and wealth creation of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as encapsulated in his five pronge: SMART agenda. The occasion was an attestation to the testimonies of the girlchild empowerment in the state that had been outpouring.

HowProject-GESTstarted

It justified the huge government investment and the steady progress that were recorded by the state in policy making and projects execution. Also, the success was a perfect example of the slogan of a PDP-support group in the state – the One-Belle Boys, which says, ‘Okowa dey work, we dey see am’ and ‘the more you look, the more you see’, on service delivery of the mandate that produced the Governor in 2015. No wonder, the Special Guest of Honour and Chief Executive Officer, House-of-Tara, Mrs Tara Fela-Durotoye, supported by other stakeholders and guests, including the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu, were treated to surprises and accolades at the event. He said: “The beneficiaries are true champions for enduring through tough times of the training to emerge victorious in their chosen careers” and urged the beneficiaries to build their businesses to last by leaving a lasting impression in the minds of their customers.

GEST’sgiantstrides

From May 29, 2015, when the governor assumed office till date, the state had through the various skills acquisition programmes; the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneur Programme (YAGEP), the Skill Training and Entrepreneur Programme (STEP), RYSA, Girl Entrepreneur Skill Training (GEST) opened new windows of multifaceted business opportunities for the teeming youth, especially the girl child, and women, to be employed and join the business world as entrepreneurs and employers of labour. Graduands of the empowerment programmes that have been nicknamed, Stepreneurs (for STEP), Yagepreneurs (for YAGEP), Rysapreneurs (for RYSA) and Gestpreneurs (for GEST) spread across the three senatorial districts of the state. The daughter of the Governor, under whose auspices as the Senior Special Assistant on Girl-Child Empowerment, Mrs Marylyn Okowa-Daramola, the empowerment were rolled out said “the 2nd cycle, known as “the Magnificent 900” scaled through the process, maintained focus and crossed the finish line.” According to her, the Project- GEST, as it fondly called, had continued to change the story of so many young girls in the state by making them well trained entrepreneurs with necessary tools to confront current economic challenges. She said: “Yes, we can say that the girls Came, they saw, they conquered. Yes, I am proud of all of them. But most importantly, I am sure that they too, are all proud of what they have accomplished.” The programmes were designed by Okowa administration to take unemployed youths out the streets. “Before the governor took over mantle of leadership of the state, the labour market was highly congested. Women, boys and girls were roaming the streets looking for white collar jobs that were non-existent. “Poverty and frustration everywhere. But since the inception of the programmes, thousands have been gainfully employed and became employers of labour across the state,” said the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Communications, Barr Fred Latimore.

TheGirl-childfactor

The girl-child empowerment programme, which was introduced barely two years ago and has emphasized the ‘Stronger Delta’ mantra, through the Girl Child Office, focused on skills acquisition and starter-packs for girls between the ages of 18 and 30, selected from the 25 local government areas, has broken the records. Besides that the first batch of GEST graduands are already doing well in the business world; poverty, hopelessness and frustration have gradually disappeared among jobless youths as future billionaires and industrialists that will transform the business and economic fortunes of the state and Nigeria, at large, have emerged. The 2nd batch were trained in 10 skills areas, namely, Photography, Videography, ICT (Website Development & Graphics Design), Baking/ Confectioneries, Leather works, Professional Cleaning Services, Disc Jockey, Fashion Design, Hairdressing and Make-up. Highly elated, Okowa, who commended the graduands, said: “Empowerment of the Girl-child was essentially to uplift the economic and social status of traditionally under-privileged girls in society, from ages 18 to 30. “Six months ago, the 2nd cycle of trainees under the Girls’ Entrepreneurship and Skills Training Programme (GEST) commenced. It gives me great pleasure today to witness their inauguration into the world of business and entrepreneurship. “It is instructiv hat this event is taking place 48 hours after the 2022 International Women’s Day, with the theme `Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow. “The focus is on how to “Break the Bias” that women face every day in the global marketplace and thereby accelerate gender parity, equality, inclusion, and diversity. “This is in tandem with the philosophy of GEST, which is to tackle the issues of gender discrimination, poverty, early/ forced marriage, identity crisis, social and parental pressure, poor life skills (communication, decision making, goal setting) and low self-esteem, among young women.” “Today, as we resource and unleash 814 young women into the business world, we can beat our chests that this administration is recording significant milestones in breaking the bias against women in business.”

Thebenefits

He urged the GESTpreneurs to break free from the mindset of mediocrity and to excel in the marketplace by making quality products and excellent service delivery their unique selling points. He added: “Self-esteem is very important. From your carriage, presentation, and appearance, you should always exude confidence, and instill same in your prospective customer. “The truth about business is that people believe in you first before they believe in your product; in other words, they buy into your personality first before they consider what you want them to buy. “As for Project GEST team, you have done well especially for your commitment to the programme. I am pleased with their zeal, passion, and dedication to duty. “More gratifying is their commitment to best practices. Even though 900 trainees were enlisted into this second cycle, 814 ladies are graduating today; 70 of them had their training extended while sixteen failed. “The strict adherence to and enforcement of standards by the project managers will foster discipline, discourage nepotism, and sustain credibility of the programme. “I urge you to maintain the tempo and to strive to break new frontiers in our quest to empower the girl-child.”

Okowa’spolicieslauded

Okowa’s wife, Dame Edith Okowa, who presented the Most Outstanding Trainee award to Aghogho Siakpere, said the beneficiaries were successful because of the grace of God upon their lives and urged them to remain resilient and ensure absolute integrity in carrying out their enterprise. The three other exceptional awards on Exemplary Leadership Skills, the Most Resilient Trainee and the Most Enterprising Trainee were presented to Eva Ochonogor, Eke Victory Nwanne and Odogwu Elizabeth Nkem by the lawmaker, representing Oshimili North in the state’s House of Assembly, Princess Pat Ajudua, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Mrs Evelyn Oboro and Tara Fela-Durotoye, respectively. Marylyn Okowa-Daramola explained that out of the 900 selected candidates, “I present to you 814 passionate, powerful, dedicated, and ambitious girls from across our great state, who stuck through the process, maintained their focus, and are here today crossing the finish line.” She lamented that while the duration of training for 70 of the beneficiaries is currently being extended to further assess their knowledge in their chosen skill, 16 beneficiaries failed and will not be graduating. She said: “I am sure that you can all envision the direct impact that the training that you have all received will have on your families and most importantly, on your respective communities. “With your graduation today, a lot of families have been empowered and now have welltrained entrepreneurs; and will sleep tonight knowing that their mothers, sisters, wives, and even daughters, have the necessary skills and tools to confront the economic challenges of the future. “This year, I am proud to announce that this program has become more sustainable because many of our beneficiaries from the pilot phase of the program decided to pay it forward and become trainers themselves.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...