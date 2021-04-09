At Seplat parley, experts harp on quality education

The need to chart a new course for the sick education system in Nigeria became obvious at the weekend in Benin City, Edo State, as energy giant, Seplat Nigeria PlC gathered education experts who proffered solutions on how to redeem the sector. The occasion also marked the award of certificates to 100 Secondary School Teachers, 46 Chief Inspectors of Education (CIE) in Edo and Delta states, who completed a three months skill acquisition programme organised by the company, Francis Ogbuagu was there

The occasion was an award ceremony for 100 Secondary School Teachers and 46 Chief Education Inspectors,in Edo and Delta states,who out of the over 300 teachers that applied for the annual Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) were selected and successfully completed a three-month modern teaching skill acquisition programme.

The programme was designed to impact tools for teaching Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics (STEM) to teachers in these states. It was also the first Education Roundtable organised by Seplat and has the theme: “Provision of Quality Education: A National Priority.”

The programme drew education experts from across the country who deliberated on improving the delivery of quality education in Nigeria. Among the panelists were Dr Chioma Nwachuku, Director External Affairs and Communication,who represented the Group Managing Director of Seplat,Mr Roger Brown; Professor of Economics,Pat Utomi, who moderated the discussion; former Commissioner for Education in Edo State and Professor of Guidance and Councelling at the University of Lagos, Ngozi Osareren. Others were Professor of Guidance and Counselling at Ambrose Alli University, Oyaziwo Aluede; Director, Centre for Gender Security Studies and Youth Advancement, University of Abuja, Prof.Ocholi Ekundayo Fehintola; Professor of Educational Management, University of Ibadan, Benedict Oyovwevotu Emunemu and the Principal Managing Partner, Teach Smart Eduservices, Sola Okunkpolor.

Mr Roger Brown, represented by Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, Director of External Affairs and Communications of Seplat, in his welcome address said: “Over the years, Seplat has invested significantly in various educational Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes, to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Number 4, which speaks on education for all He further affirmed that “at Seplat, we strongly believe that education is the bedrock for national development and our STEP deployment aims to enhance teachers’ competencies and empower them with the knowledge and skills to implement STEAM education, amongst other benefits.

Seplat is committed to providing this programme annually because of its relevance and positive multiplier effects on boosting quality education. “Seplat is playing an invaluable role in enhancing the quality of education with the many educational programmes offered through the Company’s CSR initiatives. With the STEP programme, the company now has a full boutique of programmes impacting the entire education value chain.

Seplat educational programmes now cover improving school infrastructure, enhancing students’ academic performance, and building the skills and competencies of teachers, amongst others. “Teachers are the critical success factor for the implementation of STEAM model; thus Seplat has embarked on empowering teachers with the STEAM knowledge and skill sets to enable them to deliver,” he added.

Prof. Osarenren, in her keynote address, said what Seplat has done cannot be quantified as it will continue to drive critical thinking and generate problemsolving skills. She, therefore, urged the recipients of the programme to utilize the acquired knowledge to bear positive impacts on their students whilst remaining change agents, mentors and character builders, adding that: “Nobody can make you inferior without their consent.” Prof. Utomi, while commenting on the state of education in the country, said society must appreciate and show esteem for teachers, adding that the impacts teachers make in the lives of students and community remain immeasurable.

According to Utomi, teachers need to continue to exhibit a strong passion for their profession with an undying commitment to sustaining the future generation. Misery amongst the people could only be effectively addressed by quality education. In the same vein, Prof. Aluede said education is critical to combating poverty, and qualified teachers are the genuine agents needed to actualize this in Nigeria. He, therefore, stressed the need for the right curriculum, the requisite skill sets and effective partnership among stakeholders, as is being exhibited by Seplat. Also speaking, Prof. Emunemu urged everyone who needed to become a teacher to acquire the minimum qualifications, pointing out that failure to do so would only result in wrong output from the sector. Sola Okunkpolor, in her submission, advocated for a robust database in the educational sector to allow for good planning, monitoring and decision making.

“Continuous data mining process is needed to enable us to know how many children are in school, how many are graduating, how many are progressive, how many are being engaged upon leaving school, and so on,” Okunkpolor added. Dr Chioma Nwachuku cited the high numbers of out-of-school children in the country, the poor budgetary allocation to education, misplaced priorities leading to value erosion in society as significant setbacks that must be addressed for an improved standard of education. She noted that technology advances must be applied appropriately to schooling, as new competencies could become game-changers for the country and the Nigerian people. One of the beneficiaries, Joseph Okunobo, from St Francis College Ubiaja, Edo State, said the programme has transformed his life, both in and outside the classroom, he said he feels so empowered, just as the name implies.

“I feel very much empowered, just as the name Implies. My relationship with students, colleagues will improve, I have been equipped with modern teaching skills, and that will go a long way to enhance my capacity to deliver on the job.” Also, Mrs. Helen Gold from Army Girls Comprehensive Secondary Schools, Ndokwa West, Delta State, said the programme has been fantastic, she said the programme has improved her teaching skills, that she is now eager to impact it on her students.”It was fantastic to participate in this programme.

WIth teaching on information, intelligence, leadership skills, critical thinking, creative thinking, lessons on mindset, all these made me understand that, with the right method, no child is unteachable. We were made to know that the students should collaborate among themselves for maximum result.” She thanked the organisation for impacting her career.

