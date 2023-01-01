Politics

At Sokoto PDP Campaign Flag off in Illela, Tambuwal Pledges to Intensify Efforts against Insecurity

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwala, says additional measures will be conceived to tackle head on the insecurity in the eastern part of Sokoto State, where Illela Local Government is located.

The governor made the pledge at the PDP gubernatorial campaign rally, Saturday in the area.

Tambuwal stated that restoration of peace in the troubled areas of the state was a top priority of his administration and that no stone will be left unturned toward achieving the goal.

The governor, who was visibly elated with the mammoth crowd of party faithful that converged on the campaign venue, observed that, by the show of support, the entire local government had settled on the choice of PDP and its candidates in the forthcoming general election.

Tambuwal therefore expressed delight at the massive support, and challenged party adherents to manifest support at the polls arguing that it will form the basis for the delivery of more democratic dividends at their doorsteps.

He warned the people not to allow themselves to be deceived by the APC for the third time, after it stifled legitimate businesses and damaged the nation’s economy, resulting in excruciating pains on hapless citizens.

The governor maintained that: “if elected, Atiku Abubakar as president will redeem the pledge made in Katsina State during a campaign rally, of reopening our borders to grow the economy to enable businesses to thrive and push for accelerated development in the country.”

Unveiling his plans, the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Sokoto State, Mallam Sa’idu Umar (Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto) pledged to provide an enabling environment for businesses to prosper to alleviate the hardship of the people.

He bemoaned the decision of the central administration to seal off filling stations in border areas, an action he noted, affected the economic base of the people.

The gubernatorial candidate, who was flanked by his running mate Sagir Bafarawa, Governor Tambuwal, Deputy Governor Manir ‘Dan Iya and other party bigwigs as a show of solidarity, further hinted on his resolve to ensure the Illela market becomes international – a long time dream of the people of the area.

“We will involve experts for their input on ways to actualise the lofty dream,” he submitted.

According to him, given the strategic importance of the local government as a border town, the realization of the market will further enhance the economic base of not only the people of the area but Sokoto State as a whole.

Mallam Umar further sympathised with the inhabitants over the insecurity plaguing the area, and assured that proactive steps towards rolling back the menace will not be slackened by the Tambuwal administration, pointing out: “We will drive the process of consolidating the modest efforts of the governor in that regard.”

Other speakers at the campaign rally includes, Director General PDP Campaign Council, Yusuf Suleiman, Commissioner for Agriculture, Prof. Aminu Abubakar, that of Higher Education, Prof. Aisha Madawaki, Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir, Senator Bello Jibril Gada, PDP stalwarts Nasiru Bafarawa and Abu Baki Illela amongst others.

 

 

