At the end of my first tenure, we’ll drive to Ekeremor – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, at the weekend assured that at the end of his administration’s  first tenure, vehicles will drive to Ekeremor town on a tarred road.
He also restated the commitment of his administration to construct and complete the Central, East and West senatorial roads in the state despite being federal projects.
Speaking in Ekeremor, shortly after inspecting the progress of work on the Bayelsa West senatorial road from Sagbama to Ekeremor, Governor Diri said the determination to construct the three senatorial roads was premised on their importance to the people, in opening up the state and in stimulating socio-economic activities.
A statement by his chief press secretary, Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying regardless of the economic downturn and the fact that the roads were federal projects, his government would not be discouraged but will ensure that they were built for the benefit of the people.
He commended the contractor, Setraco, for completing five bridges between Toru-Orua and Isampou communities and for the ongoing work on the sixth bridge at the entrance into Ekeremor main town.

 

