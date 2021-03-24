‘At the Gate of Heaven’, ‘Birthplace of Hunters’ and other stories

Book title: Village Boy

Author: Anietie Usen

Publishers: Perrésia Publishers Limited in 2020

Pagination: 212

Year of publication: 2020

Book reviewer: Tony Anichebe, Uyo

It was a gathering of like minds at the unveiling of the book, ‘Village Boy’ written by Anietie Usen, and held recently at Sheer Grace Arena, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, as prominent Nigerians took time off their busy schedules to appreciate the literary acumen of the author, a multiple award winning journalists, author of a 706-page the book, ‘Audacious Journalism’, former Director Corporate Affairs NDDC and seasoned media consultant. Every piece of literature is meant to pass a message.

While literary theorists could argue that some pieces of literature are better appreciated by form and structure, rather than by content, such forms and structure would best be seen as the very import of such literary creation. What could best attain acceptance as the purpose of literature, remains the fact that literature is life.

Life, in this perspective, is not the life we live. It is a creation beyond human life. Village Boy, written by Anietie Usen, was published in Lagos by Perrésia Publishers Limited in 2020. It has 212 pages, including twenty (20) preliminary pages. The text consists of 23 chapters. Wrapped in a hard ash colour paper bag, the beautiful piece of literature contained in 70-gram burn paper carries the image of the author on its front cover with an inscription, “True life story of a tenacious African Orphan”.

Having a wing-flapping butterfly with black and yellow wings on the top right-hand corner, the cover page also comes with the image of a globe with the map of Africa ostensibly indicated to convey an African experience which has a universal appeal. Chapter One,

“Footsteps of the Ghost”, narrates how Akan and the Grandma mistake the sound of cockcrow for a dawn and began to trek 5km from home to a stream, three villages away. The old woman, Nnenwa, who is bitten by a poisonous snake, is treated in Chapter Two, “At the Gate of Heaven”, following her herb’s prescription and she recovers.

While Chapter Three, “Birthplace of Hunters”, tells of Grandma’s bedroom as a labour room for pregnant women and her proficiency as a traditional midwife. Chapter Four, “Castle in the Jungle”

showcases the nature of the house Grandma lives with her grandson, Akan and their kind of occupation, food, resting place, among others.

Chapters Five, Six and Seven offer insights into the adventurous life of African male children who go out for games and sports, especially hunting for ‘giant rats’, termites and the bull cricket which they eat as delicious meals; the fables of lizards, giant rats, the baby mosquito and others being narrated to Akan both by Grandma and Uncle Etim. This chapter captures the fact that fables served as avenues for education. Animals, insects were models

which grandma and uncle Etim used to teach Akan many lessons about life. Chapter Eight, “A Tale of Two Uncles” narrates the contrasting stories of Uncle Etim, a kind and temperate person who loves and teaches Akan, and that of a wild and uncultured Uncle Ekong who beats Akan and his mother without reservation. This philosophically depicts the two sides of life: Mr. Nice guy and Mr. Bad guy, Donald Trump vs Joe Biden in contemporary history. Chapter Nine,

“The Reluctant School Boy” introduces readers to the ‘pensive mindset’ of little Akan who at registration into primary school, refuses to bear the same surname with Uncle Ekong, rather choosing Godsday in the process. Chapter 10, “A Native Doctor and a Bonesetter” tells the painful ordeal of Akan’s friend, Zacchaeus in the massaging hands of the bonesetter.

The chapter reveals much of Grandma’s skills as a native doctor, herbalist, midwife, farmer and community leader. In Chapter 11, “A Teacher and the Hunter’s Son”, the hunter storms the school firing gunshots to abruptly end the day’s lesson, because his son, Ita was flogged by the Compound Master, Mr. Ekpo for coming to school late.

Chapter 12, “Cheat Udo No More” captures the proliferation of churches in the African society for materialism. The account of how Pastor Atimoti lapsed into deep sleep when he was billed to preach is very hilarious. The encounter between the prophet and MoneyHard on page 98 reveals the grandfather of the trending “StingyMen Association”.

Our children should realize that these things did not start in their time. Even if ur lips were bandaged with superglue, you will be forced to break in a bout of laughter while reading the encounter between MoneyHard and the Prophet.

In Chapter 13, “Motorcade in a Trance”, the experience infiltrates the subconscious of the protagonist. Here, Akan who is flogged for not supplying his “nkanya, nyang and mboi”, is intrigued by the motorcade that heralds the visit of the Premier of Eastern Nigeria, Dr. Michael Okpara.

The scene is quite significant because it forms the private meditation of Akan who wishes to grow into an important personality in the future. A dream or was it a vision; a revelation.

Those in the ecclesiastical order would tell the difference. Whatever the conceptualization that stayed in the consciousness of little Akan and influenced him to perish the thoughts of a low life, and set his sights on loftier heights in life.

In Chapter 14, “A Journey Too Far”, Grandma and Akan boarded

“The Lord is My Shepherd” lorry to Aba to visit Aunty Meme. In Chapter 15, Grandma who thinks more of her goat, farmlands, house and those who may need her service as a midwife or native doctor, cut short the holiday in two weeks and they both use the transport firm, “After God Fear Women” to return to the village. While Akan is a labourer in Chapter 16, so as to get two naira fifty kobo (N2:50) as his examination fees for his First School Leaving Certificate,

Chapter 17 shows his resolve to do menial jobs in the village, instead of either being a bicycle repairer or joining Oyobio alias Holy Moses for apprenticeship in photography. His mother then took the plunge by writing letters to five of her late husband’s friends in Lagos for help.

Uncle Onofiok replies with a decision to sponsor Akan throughout secondary school and he is admitted to study in Apostolic Secondary School, Ikot Oku Nsit, now in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area.

In Chapter 20, “Birth of Ambition”, Akan who at first day in school, nursed the ambition to become a prefect in his school, walks the streets to sell bread and kerosine in Calabar, whenever he visits his mother on holidays. In the process, he discovers the Library where he spends at least a day every week, reading a lot of books which set him apart from his peers.

While Akan in Chapter 21 is being announced as the Senior School prefect, he, in Chapter 22, becomes a graduate of Political Science from the University of Calabar and now meets who is who in politics, leadership, presidents, governors and travels to anywhere in the world. Chapter 23 opens a thinking mind to the realm of philosophy as the author asserts that “being raised in poverty is an advantage and not a disadvantage.”

This is a message of inspiration. ‘VillageBoy’isaproductof deepthinking; the reason the author is able to produce a perfect portrait with words.

